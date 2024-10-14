WA Listeria Alert: Kroger, Albertsons, Trader Joe&#8217;s &#038; More

WA Listeria Alert: Kroger, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s & More

We just learned of a recall affecting many Pacific Northwest stores. The food product at risk contains listeria, a bacteria that can cause a foodborne illness known as listeriosis. 

What’s Listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne illness that infects about 1,600 people annually in the United States. 

How many Americans die from Listeria each year?

260

Listeria’s terrible side effects and symptoms

Pregnant women can suffer stillbirths and miscarriages. Usually, children under 5, adults over 65, and people with damaged immune systems get the worst of listeria. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches, fever, sometimes loss of balance, and possibly even seizures.

It can grow in uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. The listeria-launched recall of nearly 10 million pounds of meat and chicken products has reached top-selling store brands.

What WA stores were affected?

Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s, Trader Joe’s, Target, Amazon Fresh, or Aldi’s.

The ready-to-eat chicken recall

The ready-to-eat chicken ingredient supplied by BrucePac of Durant, Oklahoma, was discovered to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Here are the recall details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Products affected

BrucePac announced a recall of nearly 10 million pounds of beef, pork, turkey, and chicken—all ready-to-eat meat and poultry items made between June 19 and Oct. 8. 

When an ingredient supplier, such as BrucePac, has a foodborne illness problem, all of that supplier’s customers' food is at risk to the public.

By this past Sunday evening (October 13th), the entire list of chicken products involved in the listeria recall filled a 203-page PDF.

Some of the affected products include:

Jenny Craig Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Michelina's chicken fried rice
Great Value Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Kroger BLT Salad with Chicken
Signature Select Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham
Amazon Fresh chicken marsala and rice
Fusia Aldi's brand Garlic Chicken Bowl
Good & Gather Chicken tikka Marsala
Don Pancho expressmealkit_chickenquesadillas
Atkins chicken and broccoli
BrucePac Ready-To-Eat Meats Recall

Be sure and check your freezer and refrigerator for the litany of products in this massive recall. There is a possible Listeria risk with these foods. If any of these foods are in your home either return them to the retailer for a full refund or throw them away.

