️September Steals & Deals Auction: Preview Now, Bid Next Week!

Check out the items in preview week! via Canva
The countdown is on for one of the biggest local shopping events of the season! The September Steals and Deals Auction is live at SeizeTheDeal.com, and this week is all about previewing the incredible lineup of items up for grabs.

Preview Week: September 8–14 (Now through Sunday)

Now through Sunday, you can browse dozens of high-value items donated by trusted local businesses. From home upgrades and outdoor gear to luxury seating and entertainment packages, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to score major deals on:

  • A new roof from Alpine Roofing

Bid to win a new roof from Alpine Roofing (photo via Alpine Roofing)
  • A Jacuzzi hot tub from Swim World

Bid to win a Jacuzzi hot tub from Swim World (photo via Swim World)
  • A Ski-Doo snowmobile from Wenatchee Powersports

Bid to win a Ski-Doo snowmobile from Wenatchee Powersports (photo via Wenatchee Powersports)
  • A Hearthstone wood stove and wine cooler from The Fireplace Guys

Bid to win a Hearthstone wood stove and wine cooler from The Fireplace Guys (photo via The Fireplace Guys)
  • A granite slab with installation from Moses Lake Granite

Bid to win a granite slab with installation from Moses Lake Granite (photo via Moses Lake Granite)
A cold plunge tub from Pool to Spa

Bid to win a cold plunge tub from Pool to Spa (photo via Pool to Spa)
  • A water heater with installation from Drain Solutions

  • Two Dewalt Zero Turn mowers from Rowe’s Tractor

  • 500 yards of compost from Curb Appeal

  • An electric kids bike + adult helmet from Experience Powersports

Bid to win an electric kids bike + adult helmet from Experience Powersports (photo via Experience Powersports)
  • A leather recliner from Sav-Mart

Bid to win a leather recliner from Sav-Mart (photo via Sav-Mart)
  • Season tickets to every show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center

Bid to win Season tickets to every show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center (photo via the Numerica Performing Arts Center)
Where to Go

Visit SeizeTheDeal.com/Wenatchee to preview the full lineup and get ready to bid.
All items are posted now — so start planning your steals!

Auction Week: September 15–19 (It all starts this coming Monday!)

Bidding officially opens Monday, September 15, and closes Thursday, September 19, at 7:00 PM.

