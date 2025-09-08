The countdown is on for one of the biggest local shopping events of the season! The September Steals and Deals Auction is live at SeizeTheDeal.com, and this week is all about previewing the incredible lineup of items up for grabs.

Preview Week: September 8–14 (Now through Sunday)

Now through Sunday, you can browse dozens of high-value items donated by trusted local businesses. From home upgrades and outdoor gear to luxury seating and entertainment packages, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to score major deals on:

A new roof from Alpine Roofing

A new roof from Alpine Roofing

A Jacuzzi hot tub from Swim World

A Jacuzzi hot tub from Swim World

A Ski-Doo snowmobile from Wenatchee Powersports

A Ski-Doo snowmobile from Wenatchee Powersports

A Hearthstone wood stove and wine cooler from The Fireplace Guys

A Hearthstone wood stove and wine cooler from The Fireplace Guys

A granite slab with installation from Moses Lake Granite

A granite slab with installation from Moses Lake Granite

A cold plunge tub from Pool to Spa

A cold plunge tub from Pool to Spa

A water heater with installation from Drain Solutions

Two Dewalt Zero Turn mowers from Rowe’s Tractor

500 yards of compost from Curb Appeal

An electric kids bike + adult helmet from Experience Powersports

An electric kids bike + adult helmet from Experience Powersports

A leather recliner from Sav-Mart

A leather recliner from Sav-Mart

Season tickets to every show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center

Season tickets to every show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center

Where to Go

Visit SeizeTheDeal.com/Wenatchee to preview the full lineup and get ready to bid.

All items are posted now — so start planning your steals!

Auction Week: September 15–19 (It all starts this coming Monday!)

Bidding officially opens Monday, September 15, and closes Thursday, September 19, at 7:00 PM.

