️September Steals & Deals Auction: Preview Now, Bid Next Week!
The countdown is on for one of the biggest local shopping events of the season! The September Steals and Deals Auction is live at SeizeTheDeal.com, and this week is all about previewing the incredible lineup of items up for grabs.
Preview Week: September 8–14 (Now through Sunday)
Now through Sunday, you can browse dozens of high-value items donated by trusted local businesses. From home upgrades and outdoor gear to luxury seating and entertainment packages, there’s something for everyone.
Don’t miss your chance to score major deals on:
A new roof from Alpine Roofing
A Jacuzzi hot tub from Swim World
A Ski-Doo snowmobile from Wenatchee Powersports
A Hearthstone wood stove and wine cooler from The Fireplace Guys
A granite slab with installation from Moses Lake Granite
A cold plunge tub from Pool to Spa
A water heater with installation from Drain Solutions
Two Dewalt Zero Turn mowers from Rowe’s Tractor
Get our free mobile app
500 yards of compost from Curb Appeal
An electric kids bike + adult helmet from Experience Powersports
A leather recliner from Sav-Mart
Season tickets to every show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center
Where to Go
Visit SeizeTheDeal.com/Wenatchee to preview the full lineup and get ready to bid.
All items are posted now — so start planning your steals!
Auction Week: September 15–19 (It all starts this coming Monday!)
Bidding officially opens Monday, September 15, and closes Thursday, September 19, at 7:00 PM.
Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s?
While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Remember These? The Fisher-Price Toys That Bring Back Instant Memories
Whether the farm life was your thing or you were more into castles and airports, these iconic Fisher-Price toys are guaranteed to bring back a flood of childhood memories.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz