3 Things You Need to Know (Nationally + Here in NCW)

Local NCW 3 Things You Need to Know

Snow has been piling up in the Cascades

Snow has been piling up in the Cascades

Ski season at the Summit at Snoqualmie began Tuesday after lots of snow doubled its base depth over the weekend. Mission Ridge has been rolling along with excellent snow since before Thanksgiving.

Cougs Lose Their Head Coach

WSU Campus in Pullman

Wazzu Cougars Head Football coach Jake Dickert is leaving for a head coaching job at Wake Forest…a University in Winston/Salem, North Carolina.

Thanks for your help on Saturday

Serve Wenatchee, Weinstein Beverage, the Wenatchee Wild, and Townsquare Media asked for your help with Holiday From Hunger

Data shows Washington food insecurity rising as food bank visits across the state exceeded 13 million…Big thanks to everyone who took the time to help with our recent Hunger for the Holidays event. Serve Wenatchee said you helped us gather over 7,000 pounds of food for our local food banks. Thank you so much!

3 Things You Need to Know Across America

Christmas is Coming

Christmas tree Is Dressed For Christmas

We are 7 days away from Christmas! Want free shipping with Amazon? We’ve already passed that date on the 14th…but take heart. For 2-day shipping (for Prime Customers), You Can Still Order by December 22 for a delivery on the 24th.

New Real Estate Platform Could Be a Game Changer

Real estate agents leave a home for sale during a broker open house

Oyssey, a new real estate platform, lets you see the political affiliations of your future neighbors and how many dogs may be living on your block. They use social data for age, education, and income demographics to help you more than the physical conditions of your prospective home.

Chicken Nuggies, Where?

Taco Bell location

And finally, Taco Bell is set to debut its take on chicken nuggets nationwide tomorrow (Thursday, the 19th.) I know where I’m going to lunch tomorrow!

