3 Things You Need to Know (Nationally + Here in NCW)
Snow has been piling up in the Cascades
Ski season at the Summit at Snoqualmie began Tuesday after lots of snow doubled its base depth over the weekend. Mission Ridge has been rolling along with excellent snow since before Thanksgiving.
Cougs Lose Their Head Coach
Wazzu Cougars Head Football coach Jake Dickert is leaving for a head coaching job at Wake Forest…a University in Winston/Salem, North Carolina.
Thanks for your help on Saturday
Data shows Washington food insecurity rising as food bank visits across the state exceeded 13 million…Big thanks to everyone who took the time to help with our recent Hunger for the Holidays event. Serve Wenatchee said you helped us gather over 7,000 pounds of food for our local food banks. Thank you so much!
3 Things You Need to Know Across America
Christmas is Coming
We are 7 days away from Christmas! Want free shipping with Amazon? We’ve already passed that date on the 14th…but take heart. For 2-day shipping (for Prime Customers), You Can Still Order by December 22 for a delivery on the 24th.
New Real Estate Platform Could Be a Game Changer
Oyssey, a new real estate platform, lets you see the political affiliations of your future neighbors and how many dogs may be living on your block. They use social data for age, education, and income demographics to help you more than the physical conditions of your prospective home.
Chicken Nuggies, Where?
And finally, Taco Bell is set to debut its take on chicken nuggets nationwide tomorrow (Thursday, the 19th.) I know where I’m going to lunch tomorrow!
