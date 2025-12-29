A new survey reveals America's top New Year's resolutions, highlighting what many people hope to achieve in the coming year. Younger adults, in particular, are more likely to prioritize financial savings, mental well-being, and acquiring new skills or knowledge. This trend suggests a growing awareness of the importance of personal development and health among the younger population. Additionally, these resolutions often reflect broader societal changes, such as increased emphasis on mental health awareness and continuous learning. As the year progresses, these goals could significantly shape individual lifestyles and priorities.

Here are the top resolutions Americans made. Here's how residents here in North Central Washington are making them happen.

Being happy

This is obviously a broad resolution. But if you live in NCW, you're close to some of the best singletrack in America for hiking, mountain biking, or trail running.

Eating healthier

How do you eat healthier?

By focusing on whole foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean proteins (beans, fish, poultry), and healthy fats (avocado, olive oil). You also need to avoid foods with added sugars, salt, saturated/trans fats, and processed foods. You also need to make water your main drink and control portion sizes. Pybus Market in Wenatchee provides excellent options for whole foods and lean meats.

Saving more money

A great way to do this without even thinking about it is to automate your savings and treat the contribution as a non-negotiable bill. The idea is to "pay yourself first" and save money without relying on your willpower. Our friends at Numerica Credit Union have a great way to help you reach your savings goals with their Dream Up savings tool.

Improving physical health

Aim for at least two and a half hours of moderate activity spread throughout your week, such as walking around the Wenatchee Loop Trail, riding your bike, or even playing pickleball. Add strength training: at least 2 days a week. You can lift weights or use your bodyweight (push-ups, sit-ups, or planks). Other simple ideas include taking the stairs, taking some walking breaks, and stretching regularly.

Losing weight

See the ideas above to improve your physical health and eat more healthfully. Over time, you’ll notice the difference.

Improving mental health

Take time to connect with your friends, family, or even coworkers. Stay physically active, eat well, get quality sleep (7 to 9 hours), and practice mindfulness, or do what I do and play the thankful game. Pick three things you’re grateful for every single day. Never hesitate to seek professional help if you find yourself struggling.

