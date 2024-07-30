Two local Wenatchee Valley youth baseball teams recently qualified to represent our area at national tournaments!

Wenatchee 10u Winning the Pacific Northwest Region Wenatchee All Stars winning the Pacific Northwest Regional Championship CREDIT: Wenatchee Youth Baseball loading...

I'm not surprised that these two squads have had a successful season. My son played two seasons with the Wenatchee Youth Baseball. His coaches did an excellent job of teaching the kids the fundamentals of baseball.

Travel sports are a great way to learn grit and teamwork - which will stay with them for school and adulthood. Traveling across the country is exciting and it comes with some challenges.

13U Columbia River qualified for Nationals 13U Columbia River qualified for Nationals CREDIT Wenatchee Youth Baseball loading...

These two squads need your help.

Both teams have provided a link for residents and businesses to help the players and coaches travel to the Cal Ripken World Series and the Babe Ruth World Series.

What Teams will be going?

The 10u Wenatchee All-Stars

Wenatchee 10u All-Stars Wenatchee 10U All-Stars, you did it! You're the 2024 Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest 10U Regional Champs! CREDIT: Wenatchee Youth Baseball loading...

The 13U Columbia River Baseball Club

13U Columbia River Baseball Club Congratulations Columbia River Baseball Club 2024 Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest 13U Region Champions! CREDIT: Wenatchee Youth Baseaball loading...

What does your donation do?

Your donation helps cover the costs of flights, hotels, uniforms, car rentals, and other expenses for both teams.

When will the tournaments take place?

Both teams will be at their World Series baseball tournaments from August 8th-18th

Where are the tournaments?

The 10u are headed to Crown Point, Indiana.

The 13u headed to Glen Allen, Virginia.

Here are the links to donate

Donations can be made at the Wenatchee Youth Baseball Facebook page or WYB.org

Here is a link where people can donate also.

Good luck to our boys and thanks in advance for your support of Wenatchee Youth Baseball!

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

