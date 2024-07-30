Local Wenatchee Valley Youth Baseball Teams are Going to Nationals
Two local Wenatchee Valley youth baseball teams recently qualified to represent our area at national tournaments!
I'm not surprised that these two squads have had a successful season. My son played two seasons with the Wenatchee Youth Baseball. His coaches did an excellent job of teaching the kids the fundamentals of baseball.
Travel sports are a great way to learn grit and teamwork - which will stay with them for school and adulthood. Traveling across the country is exciting and it comes with some challenges.
These two squads need your help.
Both teams have provided a link for residents and businesses to help the players and coaches travel to the Cal Ripken World Series and the Babe Ruth World Series.
What Teams will be going?
The 10u Wenatchee All-Stars
The 13U Columbia River Baseball Club
What does your donation do?
Your donation helps cover the costs of flights, hotels, uniforms, car rentals, and other expenses for both teams.
When will the tournaments take place?
Both teams will be at their World Series baseball tournaments from August 8th-18th
Where are the tournaments?
The 10u are headed to Crown Point, Indiana.
The 13u headed to Glen Allen, Virginia.
Here are the links to donate
Donations can be made at the Wenatchee Youth Baseball Facebook page or WYB.org
Here is a link where people can donate also.
Good luck to our boys and thanks in advance for your support of Wenatchee Youth Baseball!
