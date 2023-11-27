Love Soup? You Need This Ultimate Guide to Wenatchee Soups

Soup, perfect for cold days, if it's raining, snowing, you name it, it's always a good time for some hearty soup! Where can we find the best soups in Wenatchee?

Best Places for Yummy Soup in Wenatchee WA:

Lemolo Cafe

"Such a great spot for lunch! Lots of seating both inside and outside. My boyfriend and I came here after a long bike ride. We decided to split the Turkey BLT which is their most popular sandwich and a salad with smoked chicken. Great quality and portion sizes. They even make their bread in house. We also had a fun time trying out their house made hot sauces. Don't skip on this spot!" Source

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery

"I love this place! My go to sandwich place! You get lots of meat and cheese I too if great bread! I even stop by and get their bread when I make French dips at home. My favorite Wenatchee sandwich place!" Source

VN Pho

"Delicious. Always my go to for some delicious pho. The owners are super nice and the food is consistently good every time." Source

The Dilly Deli

"We love it here. The freshness of the bread and meat is outstanding. The young lady who helped us yesterday was very polite and quick. Our food came out in a timely manner. I got the sandwich that has cranberry on it. My first time trying that, and I will get it next time, very delicious . I also tried kombucha for the first time. I will not be getting that again, very potent. But that was pre bottled brand. Not made in house. Tip: The bathroom is in the back past the kitchen. Odd spot but I guess there is no where else to put it. It was clean." - Source

OM Cooking

"I've been to Om Cooking several times now, and I have loved every single thing I've ordered. From my favorite Crab Rangoon appetizer to pho or curry on a rainy day and the delicious Thai Basil chicken, I have not been disappointed. Super family friendly. A must try!" - Source

