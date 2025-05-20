We Americans love camping on Memorial Day weekend.

Why?

* It marks the unofficial start of summer

* Who doesn't like a three-day weekend for outdoor adventures?

* Families and friends bonding over campfires

* Escaping daily routines.

Trainees Hang Ten At California Surfing School Getty Images loading...

National parks, Washington state parks, and various county campgrounds see a high demand as Washington campers celebrate the warm weather, show their love for America, and the chance to create lasting memories.

Here's a comprehensive Memorial Day Weekend Camping Checklist to make sure you're ready for a smooth, safe, and fun adventure in the great outdoors:

C️amping Essentials

Tent (with stakes, guylines, and rainfly)

Ground tarp or footprint

Sleeping bags

Sleeping pads or air mattresses

Pillows or camp pillows

Camping chairs

Camp table (if not provided at the site)

Headlamps or flashlights (with extra batteries)

Lantern (battery or propane)

Family grilling in the garden ricul loading...

Stuff for Your Camp Kitchen

Portable stove or grill (plus fuel/propane)

Lighter & waterproof matches

Cookware (pots, pans, skillets)

Cooking utensils (spatula, tongs, ladle)

Eating utensils (forks, knives, spoons)

Plates, bowls, and cups/mugs

Cutting board

Cooler with ice packs

Food (prep ahead for easy meals)

Snacks (trail mix, granola bars, fruit)

Condiments & seasonings

Aluminum foil

Paper towels or reusable cloths

Biodegradable soap

Sponge/scrubber & dish bin

Trash bags & zip-top bags

What Clothing & Personal Gear You Should Pack

Weather-appropriate clothing (layers!)

Rain jacket or poncho

Swimsuit & towel (if near water)

Hiking boots or trail shoes

Extra socks and underwear

Hat & sunglasses

Sleepwear

Flip-flops or camp shoes

118155134 Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Don't forget the Hygiene & Health stuff

Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant)

Toilet paper (just in case)

Towel & washcloth

First-aid kit

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Medications

Lip balm with SPF

Hand sanitizer

Wet wipes

Permanent Retainer (if you've worn braces. If you know, you know)

Fun & Extras Items

Camp games (cards, frisbee, cornhole)

Books or an e-reader

Bluetooth speaker (respectful volume)

Binoculars or a telescope

Camera or phone for photos

Fishing gear (if applicable)

Star chart or app for stargazing

American flag or decorations (for Memorial Day vibe)

Spain's Campsites Fill As Vacationers Stay Closer To Home After Lockdown Getty Images loading...

Navigation & Safety Items

Maps or guidebooks

Compass or GPS

Park pass or camping permit

Emergency whistle

Multipurpose knife or multitool

Duct tape or repair kit

Portable phone charger or power bank

️ Pre-Trip Tasks

Reserve your campsite

Check campfire restrictions

Check the weather forecast

Share your trip plans with someone

Prep and pack food

Load gear into your vehicle the night before (This is huge!)

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, Lake Chelan CREDIT: Heidi Fritzmeier Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, Lake Chelan CREDIT: Heidi Fritzmeier loading...

