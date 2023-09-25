Miners in Yakima WA Provides for Coaches and Bus Staff

It's one thing to have to bring in a whole bus full of kids to a restaurant after a game, but it's another when you have about 3 games wrap up and all the buses' head to your location for some grub.

Miners Drive-In is always prepared.

Celebrating 75 years of outstanding service.

Miner's is also home to something very special. A "thank you" if you will.

Coaches and Bus Drivers eat free!

You read that right. It's Miner's way of saying thank you to the coaches and bus drivers for bringing in busloads of kids to eat after a hard game was won or lost. Mines doesn't care the outcome; they just want to feed your hungry bellies!

Now, let's touch base on the FOOD! Holy huge! And man are you eating quality food with awesome pricing!

Not in the mood for a burger? That's more than ok! There are so many options to choose from on the vast menu!

Huge portions, and if this is your first time visiting, be prepared to be full. Serving sizes remind me of having two meals in one. One for now and the other half for food later.

When in Yakima Wa next, make Miners your stop for food! So good and prepared to order!

With perfectly seasoned hamburger patties to their fry sauce, every last bite will have you smiling and so thankful to have picked such a great spot!

Coaches and bus drivers, I am jealous of your ability to eat for free, but good on you for keeping the teams going to such a fun joint!

Miners on Facebook

10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State Take a ride around the Evergreen State! Here are some great places to eat, perfect for hungry bikers looking to fuel up with delicious food.

14 Top Diners in the Adirondack Mountain Region! The Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York are the perfect landscape for great, small town diners. Here are 14 from the Adirondacks, North Country, and St. Lawrence Region that are delicious. Notice that ALL of the restaurants on this list actually have the word "DINER" in their name (the only criteria to make this list!).