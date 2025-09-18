Outdoor enthusiast Steven Gnam, an award-winning photographer and videographer, harnesses Washington's rugged landscapes to deepen our bond with Nature while advocating fiercely for its preservation. He currently acts as Vice President of FOMR (Friends of Mission Ridge).

Proposed Mission Ridge Resort via Steven Gnam Mission Ridge Resort via Steven Gnam loading...

His work has been featured in publications like National Geographic, Smithsonian Magazine, and campaigns for The Nature Conservancy, Patagonia, and The North Face. In this insightful piece, Gnam voices grave concerns over a proposed urban-style "village" expansion at Mission Ridge Ski Area, an environmentally sensitive site in Chelan County. Drawing from in-depth reviews of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, he exposes inaccuracies, unaddressed risks, and the project's potential to devastate wildlife habitats, traffic, and community integrity—urging public action before it's too late.

Warnings about the proposed use of land near the Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort

The developer who owns Mission Ridge Ski Area is proposing an urban-style development adjacent to the existing ski area. According to documents the developer submitted to Chelan County, this new “village” would include:-up to 7,812 beds, average traffic of ~10,000 cars per day on Squilchuck Road (about twice the traffic of Stevens Pass)-4,000 people on-site (nearly double the size of Leavenworth)-100,000 new skier visits (double the crowding on the ski hill)

Proposed Mission Ridge Resort via Steven Gnam Proposed Mission Ridge Resort via Steven Gnam loading...

The developer went through Chelan County for permitting. In that process, the county found that likely significant adverse impacts would come from this development, triggering an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). (Had the impacts been minimal, the County would have issued a DNS (Determination of Non-Significance): no probable significant adverse impacts, or an MDNS (Mitigated DNS): impacts reduced by mitigation measures.)

The purpose of the Environmental Impact Statement is to identify and consider environmental consequences before acting, and then to offer solutions to avoid, minimize, reduce, or compensate for impacts — and deny the action if implications cannot be adequately mitigated.

Friends of Mission Ridge (FOMR), a local non-profit, has reviewed thousands of pages of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which is now open for public comment through Oct 21st.

Friends of Mission Ridge Vice President Steven Gnam says while the DEIS is lengthy, it is woefully inadequate in describing the actual impacts this development would have on the community. After months of review from documents obtained through public records requests, Friends of Mission Ridge released a “ Review and Response Guide”, an assessment of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).says while the DEIS is lengthy, it is woefully inadequate in describing the actual impacts this development would have on the community.

“It’s full of errors, which is surprising because of how long the developer had to work on this.” A few examples Gnam offered were, “they say there are no pika in the project area, when you can see pika haystacks spread across the basalt field the developer wants to put the village over.” Gnam continued, “They say it’s not golden eagle or goshawk habitat, and that it’s not an area for elk calving, mule deer fawning, wintering, or migration corridors. A recent trail camera survey found all those species using the area, contrary to what the DEIS states. It really makes you question the validity of their assessments.” -Steven Gnam.

The Draft Environmental Impact Statement contains other sections that could be problematic for the developer, as there are no clear paths forward to mitigation. Some of the sections that are flagged in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement are the increased traffic on Squilchuck Road, the lack of sufficient secondary access–to be used as egress in a wildfire or other emergency, and the lack of necessary authorization for a land swap that is required for the project with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Friends of Mission Ridge commented on these and other issues found in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement in their “Review and Response Guide.”

“How can you offer mitigation if you don’t accurately describe what’s going to be impacted?” Gnam asked. “The community wants straight answers about this development. We’ve been sold that this was a ski area expansion, when the reality is, it's a massive real estate project.” Gnam continued, “ That’s fine, just be honest with the community. It feels like the ski area expansion is the little produce sticker put over a blemish on an apple. It's what gets you to buy it, but you don’t realize that the sticker was covering up the fact that the apple was rotten.”

Ridge to River via Friends of Mission Ridge Ridge to River via Friends of Mission Ridge loading...

Interested in having your voice heard on the matter? Here are some Important dates:

Monday September 22nd, 2025 - Wenatchee

Chelan County Natural Resources will host a public workshop on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Suite 102, in Wenatchee. County staff, the consultant team, and Mission Ridge representatives will be available at the workshop. The workshop’s presentation portion begins at 6 p.m. No public comment will be taken at the workshop.

Sunday October 5th, 2025 - Wenatchee

Friends of Mission Ridge will be showing their new film, Ridge to River, and hosting a Q&A regarding the development and public comment period.

6:00 PM DOORS OPEN, 7:00 PM SHOW STARTS

THE NUMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

NUMERICAPAC.ORG • 509-663-ARTS

Friday October 17th, 2025 – Leavenworth

Friends of Mission Ridge will share the film, Ridge to River, and host a Q&A regarding the development and public comment period.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

RED BARN - WENATCHEE RIVER INSTITUTE

Tuesday October 21st, 2025

5 PM Draft EIS Comment Period Closes

