Here’s something to enjoy with your first cup. A Tulane University study followed more than 40,000 American adults for nearly a decade. It found that people who drank coffee in the morning had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause, compared with people who didn’t drink coffee at all.

There’s a catch, and it isn’t the color of your coffee. People who drank it all day didn’t get the same benefit. The study was observational, so it shows a link, not a guarantee. Still, decaf counted too. If you’re a one-mug-before-noon person, that’s good news.

Two Pieces of Advice From Life

A couple of other tips, one practical and one just for fun. Never skimp on shoes and your bed. You spend most of your life in one or the other. A cheap mattress and worn-out shoes will eventually cost you at the chiropractor’s office.

And a random question for you: is it wrong to pick up the store intercom and ask for assistance? I say no. That’s what it’s there for. Tell me if you disagree.

The Scam to Beware Of

Now, a more serious warning. Police report a spike in scammers posing as FDIC workers. The calls can look like they come from a government number. The caller says your money isn’t safe and tells you to withdraw your savings or move it to a “secure” account.

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It works. In February, a woman in Chatham County, Georgia, lost $76,500 to a similar bank-security scam, handing cash to strangers in three parking lots. In Portland, a 71-year-old woman was told to withdraw $12,500 from her bank. She caught on before losing it, after contacting the real FDIC.

The FDIC says it never calls demanding money transfers. If someone calls and says your money is in danger, hang up and call your bank using the number on your card. Tell your parents and grandparents, too. Reporting is free, and you can reach the FDIC’s Office of Inspector General at 1-800-964-FDIC.

The '80s A to Z: 26 Things That Made the Decade Can you guess our pick for every letter of the alphabet in this ultimate ride through 1980s pop culture, from Atari to ZZ Top? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz