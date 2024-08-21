Thoughts on the new reservation system to get into Mount Rainier

Mt. Rainier is near several million people. Many of Mount Rainier National Park's visitors are local, and it's seen as one of the go-to places in the state.

However, the new reservation system for getting into the park has been an adjustment.

Since the recent pandemic, Mt. Rainier and the Leavenworth Enchantments have become overrun by visitors who don't respect a national park.

They go off-trail, litter, and do not respect wildlife. These unique places are designed to handle a fixed number of people, so the new system seems necessary.

How can you reserve a visit to Rainier during the Peak Summer Months

You do not need a reservation if you enter Paradise or Sunrise Corridor by vehicle/motorcycle before May 24, 2024, or after September 2, 2024. You don't need a reservation between May 24 and September 2 if you enter the Paradise or Sunrise before 7 am or after 3 pm.

Make reservations online at Recreation.gov or by calling the reservation line at 877-444-6777. NOTE: There is a $2 fee + visitors must pay standard park entrance fees.

Here's how the new reservation system went for a good friend of mine.

My friend Austin Draude is the radio play-by-play voice of the Wenatchee Wild. He recently took a trip to Mount Rainier and made the necessary reservations.

Austin, You recently took the time to visit Mt. Rainier National Park. What day did you go?

Sunday, August 4

What entrance did you plan on entering?

I got two entry reservations that day—I was in the first reservation window (7-9 a.m.) for the Paradise area of the park, entering near Longmire, and the last window of the day (1-3 p.m.) for the Sunrise area.

Did you feel rushed to wrap up your morning visit at one end of the Rainier to get to the other?

A little, but only because I didn’t want to get caught in line trying to get into the park after 3 pm. I had a reservation, so I wasn’t worried about getting locked out of the park ultimately – if I were late getting to the gate, I’d have to fight the same crowds as anyone else…but I did feel a little hurried trying to get that head start! (That day was also one of a few free entry days into all national parks each year, so I’m confident the park was a bit busier than usual.)

Any feedback on how the National Park could improve their reservation system?

Honestly, I wouldn’t say I like having the reservation system in the first place – I would prefer to be spontaneous about going out and seeing the national park, and I know many others like that, too – but I understand the need for it. If anything, I’d expand it into another window from 3-5 pm, when the visitors centers close – the “gate lice” all line up right outside the park and try to crowd in after 3:00, and it’s way worse than the “gate lice” waiting to board at the airport!

Austin gave us some more feedback on his visit to Glacier on the 4th of July and driving the Going-to-the-Sun Road: "I arrived in the park at about 5:40 am to beat the timed reservation period that starts at 6 am…plus it meant seeing the sun rise over the mountains! It was worth it!"