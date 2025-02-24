New June Holiday for Washington Students Could Happen in 2026

Washington State Capitol in Olympia CREDIT: David Ryder/Getty Images

A new holiday could be added to Washington school districts next year. More schools across the US are recognizing a few new holidays. A proposed holiday would happen before the end of this school year for Washington school districts in June 2026.

It is called Eid ul-Adha.

Several states, including Texas, Florida, New York, and California, have districts that recognize Eid as a holiday.

What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?

In some Asian cultures, it is sometimes called the Feast of Sacrifice. New York State schools honor it and give kids the day off this year.

When is Eid ul-Adha in 2025?

In 2025, Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025, and end on the following Tuesday night.

This year in New York, most school districts (not all) get these 3 days off:

  • Diwali (November 1)
  • January 29, Asian Lunar New Year
  • June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid-June)

How are the Eid holiday bills doing in our Washington Legislature?

Two Muslim lawmakers are lobbying support in both the State House and Senate. Washington state Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, from Tacoma, is sponsoring Senate Bill 5106, and House Representative Osman Salahuddin, from Redmond, is sponsoring House Bill 1432Both bills would add two days to recognize Eid to the state’s list of unpaid holidays.

Last year, the Washington State Legislature recognized the Lunar New Year (celebrated this year on January 29th) as an unpaid holiday.

When Is Eid?

The two Muslim observances vary according to the lunar calendar - much like Easter.

DateAndTime.com provides the graphic for the Eid celebrations below:

YearWeekdayDateNameHoliday Type
2020FriJul 31Eid al-AdhaMuslim
2021TueJul 20Eid al-AdhaMuslim
2022SatJul 9Eid al-AdhaMuslim
2023WedJun 28Eid al-AdhaMuslim
2024MonJun 17Eid al-AdhaMuslim
2025SatJun 7Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim
2026WedMay 27Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim
2027MonMay 17Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim
2028FriMay 5Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim
2029TueApr 24Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim
2030SunApr 14Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)Muslim

