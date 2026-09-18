Football fans who eagerly watched the NFL's Week 1 of the regular season probably didn't realize that something special happened that has never occurred in NFL history. All 16 games finished with a different margin of victory — no two games decided by the same point spread anywhere on the slate. A statistical fluke that's never happened before in league history, across more than a century of football.

Detroit supplied the smallest margin, edging New Orleans 31-30 in overtime. Jacksonville delivered the largest, routing Cleveland 34-10 for a 24-point spread. Every number in between — 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 — showed up exactly once, like someone had pulled them out of a hat rather than played sixteen real football games.

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

How Close It Came to Falling Apart

The record nearly slipped away. Through the first 15 games, the league had already matched the previous record of 15 unique margins in a single week, set just last season. Everything hinged on Monday night, when Kansas City hosted Denver. The Chiefs needed a margin nobody else had used — and delivered exactly that, winning 31-10 for the one 21-point differential still missing from the board.

Seahawks' Own Piece of the Puzzle

Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Seattle's opener factored into the record too, though for a very different reason. The Seahawks and Patriots combined for just 23 total points, the lowest-scoring game of the entire week — a defensive slog that still contributed its own unique margin to the historic tally.

For 12s settling in for another NFL season, Week 1 reminded us why this is the most interesting sport and why people keep watching. Sixteen games, sixteen completely different outcomes, and a statistical oddity that no analyst saw coming before kickoff. Whatever happens the rest of this season, that particular Sunday and Monday won't repeat itself anytime soon.

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