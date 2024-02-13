NHL Debut for Jett Woo (Brother to the Wild’s Jonas Woo)

Before a player makes their debut in the Western Hockey League, they get to take part in the magical solo skate around. The same is true in the National Hockey League - Finally getting to wear the sweater of a big club on your solo skate in an NHL arena truly gets your heart racing.

Today - a new member of the Vancouver Canucks - defenseman Jett Woo will make his debut - and take part in his very own solo skate around the rink at Chicago’s United Center.

The Canucks play the Blackhawks in the Windy City tonight - wrapping up their 5-game road trip.

Vancouver - in need of help calls up Woo

24-year-old Jett Woo, will get an opportunity to help Vancouver - in need of defensive help - after Canuck defenseman, Carson Soucy was placed on injured reserve.

Vancouver made the announcement yesterday - to place Soucy on injured reserve due to a hand injury. This is Soucy’s second time on IR after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury.

Jett Woo’s playing Career

Jett is in the middle of his 2nd full season with Vancouver’s AHL squad - the Abbotsford Canucks.

Jett Woo grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba - where he played his youth and midget hockey (Random fact - his MMHL Manitoba Midget League team was named the Winnipeg Wild.)

He played a majority of his junior hockey playing for the Moose Jaw Warriors - before getting traded to the Calgary Hitmen for his final season in the WHL. Vancouver took him in the 2nd round of the 2018 NHL draft - the #37 pick overall.

The Woo Family loves the rink

Jett grew up loving the game of hockey - in large part due to his dad, Larry Woo.

Larry, now 52 years old, spent two full seasons in the Western Hockey League, in the late 80s and early 90s - with the Victoria Cougars and the Swift Current Broncos.

Before the organization moved to Wenatchee - Larry Woo was part of the Winnipeg Ice coaching staff, serving time as an assistant coach - then, as a skills coach.

Younger Brother plays in Wenatchee

Jett’s younger brother, 17-year-old Jonas Woo - a defenseman for the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild. Jonas played a part in Winnipeg’s deep run into the WHL Finals last year. In the Wild's last road game vs, the Vancouver Giants, Jonas was playing on the Wild's 2nd line.

Catch Jett Woo's NHL debut

Canucks vs Blackhawks

Tuesday FEB 13th, 2024

United Center in Chicago

5:30pm puckdrop (Pacific)

TV: ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: ESPN +

Radio: Sportsnet 650 (Vancouver BC)

INFO: Vancouver Canucks, Eliteprospects

