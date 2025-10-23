Help The Women’s Service League’s Diaper Drive This Saturday
The Women’s Service League of NCW is holding its annual “Diaper Drive” event in conjunction with Make a Difference Day this Saturday, October 25th. WSL members will be collecting diapers, wipes, baby formula, and cash donations to purchase these items.
Here are the locations to drop off your donations
Safeway in Wenatchee 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Safeway in East Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Albertsons in Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
\Martin’s Market Place in Cashmere – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
You've made a big difference in the past - and we'll need you again, this Saturday
Since the event began in 2008, hundreds of thousands of diapers and wipes have been collected and donated. Diapers and wipes are a crucial essential need item that are not covered by any government assistance programs.
You can also make a difference with Saturday's Coats for Kids Drive: Read Story
Not being able to provide clean diapers is an under-recognized consequence of poverty that experts say can result in unhealthy babies, family stress, and maternal depression. When a family lacks a supply of disposable diapers, they often cannot send their child to daycare and are unable to work to earn money to support their family.
Local Charities that connect with families benefit from your generous donations
This event makes a significant difference in our community, as the local diaper banks rely on this annual event to replenish their supplies. Diapers, wipes, and formula will be donated to local diaper banks, including Serve Wenatchee Valley, Women’s Resource Center, St. Joseph’s Food Bank, SAGE, CASA, Akin, Chelan-Douglas Health District, and Chelan-Douglas Community Action Food Bank, for distribution to families in need throughout the community.
LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals