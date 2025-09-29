Besides the usual spat of wildfire smoke in late August, and for most of September, Summer 2025 wasn’t too extreme. This year, we had only 7 days with temperatures at or above triple digits in Wenatchee. This compares to 14 days above 100 degrees in 2024.

Winter’s Forecast

Precipitation is expected to be slightly above normal, with below-normal snowfall in North Central Washington and above-normal snowfall elsewhere. The snowiest periods will be in late January, early February, and late March.

But if you’re hoping that mellow weather is here to stay, the Farmer’s Almanac says its highly anticipated Winter Weather Forecast was just published. It’s ominously titled “Chill, Snow, Repeat” for 2025-2026.

The Nation's Coldest Outbreaks

The season’s coldest temperatures will be found from the Northern Plains to New England. Readers in the Northwest should also prepare for a cold winter, especially in Idaho and Washington.

A significant cold snap in mid-January will keep most shivering. Winter’s wrath continues with another pronounced cold spell predicted for mid-February.

The most significant cold snaps are expected in mid-January and mid-February.

As for snow? The Farmer’s Almanac merpredict:

The Pacific Northwest mountains are gearing up for some impressive snowfall totals.

If this is true, then Mission Ridge and Stevens Pass ski areas will significantly benefit from the expected snow.

We’ll have to wait and see! Just remember that the Farmer’s Almanac is a big believer in early signs of a harsh winter coming that are not always weather-related.

