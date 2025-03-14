Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Last Frost Dates for WA Towns

The Old Farmers' Almanac has been a trusted source since 1818.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac weather experts predict chilly temperatures through the first week of April. Warmer-than-normal mild temperatures should arrive by mid-April across the Pacific Northwest.

The PNW should also have reasonably regular to below-normal precipitation.

Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) last spring frost of the season.

Click this link for more information, including the length of the growing season. You can also use this link to access the Old Farmers' Almanac online.

Cherry Blossoms

Puget Sound

Olympia - May 5th

Anacortes - March 16th

Bellingham - April 8th

Everett - April 1st

Kent - March 29th

Tacoma - March 17th

Bremerton - April 7th

Seattle - March 21st

Bellevue - March 16th

Olympic Peninsula

Sequim - April 28th

Forks - May 1st

Port Angeles - March 21st

Port Townsend - March 10th

Southwest Washington

Raymond - May 1st

Ilwaco - April 16th

Vancouver, WA - April 5th

Aberdeen - April 5th

Dog walking in misty park with frosty fields and sunrise in winter, Royal Bushy Park, London

Eastern Washington

Chewelah - May 25th

Newport (Pend Oreille County) - May 18th

Pullman - May 13th

Ritzville - May 13th

Spokane/Cheney - May 1st

Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - April 14th

Central Washington

Ellensburg - May 14th

Yakima - May 15th

Moxee/Wapato - April 28th

Naches - April 18th

South Central

Connell - May 6th

Richland - October 18th

Pasco/Kennewick - April 2nd

Walla Walla - April 5th

Farmer planting young seedlings

North Central Washington

Leavenworth - May 17th

Waterville - May 22nd

Moses Lake - May 2nd

Brewster/Bridgeport - May 2nd

Royal City - April 29th

Othello - May 6th

Stehekin - May 2nd

Quincy/George - April 28th

Ephrata - April 29th

Chelan - April 24th

Entiat -April 13th

Wenatchee/Cashmere - April 10th

Is your town not listed?

Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac Frost Calculator

