Who is the longest-lived person in our state? We researched and identified the three oldest residents on record. I also checked which county has the oldest resident. And is there possibly a hidden community or cove of centenarians in any specific county in Washington?

What is the oldest county in Washington?

Jefferson County (home to Port Townsend) is recognized as Washington’s "oldest" county based on median age, which rose from 53.9 years in 2010 to 64.1 years in 2023. In 2023, it had the highest percentage of residents aged 85 and older (3.7%) in the state, and 43.5% of its population was 65 and older. While this doesn’t directly confirm the highest number of centenarians, the large proportion of older residents suggests Jefferson County is a strong candidate for having a significant number of centenarians, as counties with older populations tend to have more individuals who reach 100.

Note: Data on centenarians is often incomplete or uncertain because of issues like pension fraud, poor record-keeping, or unverified age claims. A 2024 Ig Nobel Prize-winning study pointed out that the number of centenarians may be exaggerated in some areas due to these factors.

A Reddit discussion about centenarian distribution questions the accuracy of high proportions in rural counties like Ferry County, pointing out that small populations can distort percentages (for example, one centenarian in a county of 1,000 people results in a high proportion). This makes comparisons difficult without knowing the absolute numbers.

The three oldest recorded people from Washington state, according to available data:

3rd Longest-Living Person in Washington:

Gunhild Foerster (December 28, 1893 – Unknown, after December 2004) was at least 111 years old.

Born in Oslo, Norway, Gunhild Foerster emigrated to the U.S. in 1914 and settled in Spokane before moving to Seattle. She was recorded as Washington’s oldest person in 2004, living at CRISTA Nursing Center in Shoreline. Interestingly, her exact date of death is unknown, but she was at least 111 years old at her last documented birthday.

2nd Longest Living Resident in Washington:

Ruth Moselle Mays Apilado (April 15, 1908 – August 15, 2021): 113 years, 122 days

Ruth Apilado was recognized as Washington’s oldest resident and the 10th-oldest supercentenarian in the U.S. by the Gerontology Research Group. Born in Chicago, she moved to Washington later in life to live with her son, Dr. Myron Apilado. She was a civil rights advocate, a teacher, and an associate editor for AIM magazine until age 97.

Longest Living Person (on record) in Washington:

Emma Otis (October 22, 1901 – October 25, 2015): 114 years, 3 days

Emma Otis was Washington’s oldest resident at the time of her death in Poulsbo. Born in 1901, she lived independently in University Place until she was 106 and was known for her active lifestyle, including climbing the Olympic Mountain range in her 80s and traveling widely. She credited her longevity to her "stubborn Swedish genes" and led a petition to make the American Goldfinch Washington’s state bird in 1951.

