United Van Lines has released their 49th Annual National Movers Study, revealing where Americans moved to and from throughout 2025.

What is the United Van Lines Methodology for moving statistics?

Since 1977, United Van Lines has tracked migration patterns yearly. The 2025 study, based on household moves managed by UniGroup in 48 states and D.C., ranks states by inbound and outbound move percentages. Oregon ranks first in inbound moves for the first time, followed by West Virginia and South Carolina.

Why is Oregon the top state for people moving?

Oregon, the Beaver State, attracts many job-seekers (36%) to its growing tech and healthcare sectors. Eugene-Springfield is the top inbound MSA, with 85% of inbound moves. Springfield's lower cost of living and proximity to Eugene and Portland boost its appeal.

Eugene, Oregon via Canva Eugene, Oregon via Canva loading...

Idaho, our neighbor in the Pacific Northwest, was the sixth most popular state for relocation in the past year. I, and perhaps you, know families that have moved to Idaho.

The top inbound states of 2025 were:

Oregon (It needs to be noted that Vermont experienced the highest inbound moves overall, while United Van Lines moved fewer than 250 families in and out of the state. The 2025 study's inbound and outbound rankings only include states with 250 or more moves.)

West Virginia

South Carolina

Delaware

Minnesota

Idaho

North Carolina

Arkansas

Alabama

Nevada

The top outbound states for 2025 were:

New Jersey (While NJ has been the state where people have moved out of most for now, the eighth consecutive year, 21% of inbound moves in 15 years came from individuals aged 18-34, as the state is a “launch state” for young families and career starters.)

New York

California



North Dakota

Colorado

Mississippi

Massachusetts

