On Monday, the FDA said it is requiring every GLP-1 drug to carry a new warning about a rare eye condition that can cause sudden vision loss. The condition is called nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION. It happens when blood flow drops to the front part of the optic nerve, which carries signals from the eye to the brain.

The warning covers Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, plus several older GLP-1 diabetes drugs. The FDA says it has received reports of NAION with every GLP-1 product on the market. Its review looked at clinical trials, animal studies, and other data. The agency began digging after a 2024 study linked semaglutide to the condition.

How Worried Should You Be?

NAION is rare. The FDA says it occurs in about 2.3 to 10.2 per 100,000 adults over 50 each year, even without these drugs. European regulators have said it may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people taking semaglutide for a year or more. The condition can cause permanent vision loss in one eye, and there’s no proven treatment.

The cause is still unclear. Novo Nordisk says the data don’t establish cause and effect. Eli Lilly says the FDA’s communication applies to the whole drug class and doesn’t point to findings specific to its drugs. Diabetes, which these drugs treat, is also a risk factor for NAION, which makes it harder to separate the drug from the disease.

What to Do If You Take One

If you or someone you know in the Wenatchee Valley takes a GLP-1, don’t stop the medication on your own. These drugs help many people manage diabetes and weight, and stopping can cause problems. Instead, talk with your doctor about the new warning and whether you have any risk factors.

Pay attention to your vision. Sudden blurring or loss of sight in one eye is a reason to get medical care right away. Don’t wait to see if it clears up.

A warning label isn’t a reason to panic. It is a reason to ask questions at your next appointment.

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