Major Generic Drug Recall Affects the PNW: What You Need to Know
If you live in the Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, you’ll want to double-check your prescriptions.
Some of the recalled drugs are used to treat seasonal allergies or as antibiotics. Many of these medications were distributed through pharmacies across the Northwest, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Some are also available over-the-counter.
Why was there a drug recall by the Federal Drug Administration
A recent inspection at one of Glenmark’s plants in India uncovered concerns about cross-contamination, inadequate quality testing, and poor production practices. The FDA then issued a Class II recall of dozens of generic drugs, listed below.
NOTE: Class II indicates a health risk that is considered temporary or medically reversible.
Here’s a complete list of the recalled drugs and what they’re typically used for:
- Fenofibrate capsules – lowers cholesterol and triglycerides
- Propafenone ER capsules – treat irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation)
- Solifenacin succinate tablets – for overactive bladder
- Voriconazole tablets – an antifungal for serious infections
- Gabapentin tablets – for nerve pain and seizures
- Lacosamide tablets – for partial-onset seizures
- Frovatriptan tablets – for migraine relief
- Rufinamide tablets – for seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
- Nitroglycerin tablets (sublingual) – relieves chest pain (angina)
- Pravastatin sodium tablets – lowers cholesterol
- Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets – an antipsychotic for mental health conditions
- Metformin ER tablets – for type 2 diabetes
- Indomethacin ER capsules – NSAID for arthritis and inflammation
- Saxagliptin tablets – for blood sugar control in diabetes
- Teriflunomide tablets – for multiple sclerosis
- Ranolazine ER tablets – treat chronic angina
- Carvedilol tablets – for high blood pressure and heart failure
- Prochlorperazine tablets – for nausea, vomiting, and schizophrenia
- Rosuvastatin tablets – lower cholesterol
- Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets – lowers LDL cholesterol
- Diltiazem ER capsules – for high blood pressure and chest pain
- Clindamycin capsules – an antibiotic
- Naproxen sodium tablets – NSAID for pain and inflammation
- Acetaminophen and ibuprofen combo tablets – OTC pain and fever relief
- Cetirizine hydrochloride tablets – for seasonal allergies
What if you find medicine from Glenmark that is listed above?
Discontinue use of the medication and consult your doctor or pharmacist about a replacement. Then make sure to dispose of the recalled medication safely. You can find full recall details, including lot numbers and expiration dates, in the FDA’s enforcement report.
