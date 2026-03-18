Sitting high above the Wenatchee Valley in East Wenatchee, Pangborn Memorial Airport has always been more than just a runway. It’s our gateway—simple, reliable, and the place where locals catch flights to Seattle or welcome family from afar. But this week, that connection feels fragile. The partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week since the Department of Homeland Security’s funding ended on February 13, threatens not only to halt flights but also to dash the travel hopes of our region.

Sure, we could drive to Sea-Tac. But in the late Winter months, a snowstorm could easily shut down the mountain passes.

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports—particularly smaller ones if callout rates go up.” -TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl

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Local TSA screeners get a lifeline from a local non-profit

Pangborn, with just one security lane and a small staff, is especially vulnerable. Our local screeners—the people who greet us with a nod and a smile—are already working without pay. In response, Serve Wenatchee has , with just one security lane and a small staff, is especially vulnerable. Our local screeners—the people who greet us with a nod and a smile—are already working without pay. In response,has started a gift-card drive for gas and groceries , quietly showing our community’s strength during this federal gridlock. Travelers are already facing longer waits, short tempers, and the uneasy feeling that safety is at risk. The impact goes beyond inconvenience.

If Pangborn shuts down, business leaders miss important meetings, families lose reunion flights, and the steady flow of tourists that supports our local inns and tasting rooms could come to a halt. Our valley’s economy depends on staying connected; without that, we struggle.

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Big airports might manage by combining checkpoints, but a small airport like ours has no backup plan. One missed shift or another call-out, and we could lose service entirely. East Wenatchee deserves better than to see its airport closed by decisions made far away. Congress needs to resolve this standoff before our airport goes quiet and our community loses its link to the world.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

39 SeaTac International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews! It's always best to plan for the worst so only the best will happen. These 1-star Google Reviews can give you an idea of what may come when you're flying into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!