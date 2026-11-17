You don’t see many menus where carne asada and apple pie sit side by side. At The Paradise Restaurant in downtown Wenatchee, you get Mexican food and homemade pie under one roof. Every recipe comes from Chef Maria Hernández-López, who blends authentic Mexican dishes with American favorites.

American and Mexican dishes at The Paradise Restaurant American and Mexican dishes at The Paradise Restaurant

It’s a family-owned and family-run restaurant, and the goal is simple: a heavenly experience, with great food, friendly service, and a peaceful place to sit. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all on the menu. Huevos rancheros and chicken mole share space with Eggs Benedict and chicken fried steak. Regulars also rave about the fresh corn tortillas and the salsa.

Save Room for the Pie

The Paradise Restaurant The Paradise Restaurant

Chef Maria’s scratch-made pies are what people talk about most. She has said they’re popular enough that people come from as far away as Seattle for a slice or a whole pie to take home. The list includes coconut cream, raspberry lemon meringue, trio berry, apple, chocolate cream, and coffee mocha. Her own favorites are coconut cream and raspberry lemon meringue.

Walk in and you’ll see the pies on display, which makes it hard to say no.

Here’s the Deal

While the remaining e-gift cards are available, you can get a $25 e-gift card to The Paradise Restaurant for only $12.50. Tap the station app or visit the station website and hit “Seize the Deal.”

“While supplies last” is a real limit, so if you’ve been meaning to try the place, don’t wait.

The restaurant is at 334 N. Wenatchee Ave., across from the old Chelan County PUD building. It’s the only location, so you don’t have to guess which one. Call (509) 470-9595 with questions, and check the restaurant’s website for current hours before you go.

Breakfast is served at the Paradise Restaurant! Breakfast is served at the Paradise Restaurant!

Use your card for a weekend breakfast with the family, or save it for dinner and a slice of pie to finish. Either way, half off a scratch-made meal is a good way to spend a cold November day. Bring a friend, order different things, and split a slice of coconut cream. That’s the best part.

LOOK: 24 Childhood Dinners We Swore We Hated (Now We're Craving Them) Let's set the table and look back at the meals we swore we hated — before we were old enough to know they'd be exactly what we miss most about those average, everyday days at home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz