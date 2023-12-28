Is it illegal to Pass on the Right in Washington State?

It happens more times than you can count.

You’re on your way to work on Highway 2 or Route 28 and you encounter a driver going under or barely doing the posted speed limit.

If the slow driver has seemingly stuck themselves in the left lane - can you legally pass them to the right?

If the driver is in the left or middle lane, yes, you can pass them on the right.

In most driving situations it's illegal.

Washington State Law does give you two scenarios when you can legally pass on the right.

One of those is when a road has two or more lanes in the same direction.

The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety. Such movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway. -RCW 46.61.115: (When overtaking on the right is permitted)

Move over: Washington law says stay right

Even if you're going the speed limit, camping out in the left lane could land you a ticket - this is according to a story by KING 5 News interviewing the Washington State Patrol.

In 2011, Washington State Patrol officers pulled over nearly 13,000 drivers for violating the keep-right law. Most drivers got warnings, but more than 1,100 got tickets.

Prone to drive at or just below the speed limit?

You’re advised to drive in the right-hand lane.

Drivers behind you may resort to road rage or hasty, high-speed maneuvers - and cause accidents. The Washington State Patrol also states that you could also be ticketed.

INFO: Washington State Legislature, KING 5 Seattle

