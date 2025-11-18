The results for hospitals in Washington and throughout the country are now available. Hospitals receive grades from A to D based on how well they protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and other issues. Leapfrog gives these grades because 25 percent of patients face problems that could have been avoided. These issues lead to about 250,000 deaths across the country each year.

These Washington Hospitals Earned a near-failing “D” Grade

Cascade Valley Hospital Arlington

330 S Stillaguamish Ave

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver

2211 Ne 139th St

Skagit Valley Hospital Mount Vernon

300 Hospital Pkwy

Valley Medical Center Renton

400 S. 43rd Street

These Washington Hospitals Earned An Average “C” Grade

Confluence Health Hospital - Central Campus, Wenatchee

1201 S Miller St

Confluence Health Hospital - Mares Campus, Wenatchee

820 N Chelan Ave

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, Aberdeen

915 Anderson Dr

Harborview Medical Center, Seattle

325 Ninth Avenue

Island Health Anacortes

1211 24th St

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

888 Swift Boulevard

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital, Tacoma

1901 S. Union Avenue

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center, Auburn

202 N. Division Street

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital Spokane

800 W. Fifth Avenue

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup

401 15th Avenue SE

Olympic Medical Center Port Angeles

939 Caroline St

Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellevue

1035 116th Avenue NE

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Longview

1615 Delaware Street

Providence Centralia Hospital Centralia

914 S. Scheuber Road

Providence Holy Family Hospital, Spokane

5633 N Lidgerwood St

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

1321 Colby Ave

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane

101 W 8th Ave

​​Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia

413 Lilly Road NE

Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake

801 E. Wheeler Road

Swedish Edmonds Hospital Edmonds

21601 76th Avenue W.

Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill, Seattle

500 17th Avenue

University of Washington Medical Center - NW Campus

1550 N. 115th Street - Seattle

These Washington Hospitals Earned an above-average “B” Grade

Capital Medical Center Olympia

3900 Capital Mall Drive SW

MultiCare Covington Medical Center Covington

17700 SE 272nd St

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital Yakima

2811 Tieton Drive

Providence St. Mary Medical Center Walla Walla

401 W. Poplar Street

St. Anne Hospital Burien

16251 Sylvester Road SW

St. Francis Hospital Federal Way

34515 Ninth Avenue S.

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

751 N.E. Blakely Drive

Swedish Medical Center First Hill Seattle

747 Broadway

Tacoma General Hospital Tacoma

315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Trios Southridge Hospital Kennewick

3810 Plaza Way

University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus

1959 NE Pacific Street (Seattle)

These Washington Hospitals Earned an excellent “A” Grade

EvergreenHealth Kirkland

12040 NE 128th Street

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Vancouver

400 NE Mother Joseph Place

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Bellingham

2901 Squalicum Parkway

St. Anthony Hospital Gig Harbor

11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma

1717 S. J Street (Tacoma)

St. Michael Medical Center Silverdale

1800 NW Myhre Rd

Virginia Mason Medical Center Seattle

1100 Ninth Avenue

Madigan Army Medical Center Tacoma

9040 Jackson Ave

MultiCare Valley Hospital Spokane Valley

12606 E Mission Ave

St. Clare Hospital Lakewood

11315 Bridgeport Way SW

Swedish Medical Center Ballard Seattle

5300 Tallman Avenue NW

