These Washington Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades
The results for hospitals in Washington and throughout the country are now available. Hospitals receive grades from A to D based on how well they protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and other issues. Leapfrog gives these grades because 25 percent of patients face problems that could have been avoided. These issues lead to about 250,000 deaths across the country each year.
These Washington Hospitals Earned a near-failing “D” Grade
Cascade Valley Hospital Arlington
330 S Stillaguamish Ave
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver
2211 Ne 139th St
Skagit Valley Hospital Mount Vernon
300 Hospital Pkwy
Valley Medical Center Renton
400 S. 43rd Street
These Washington Hospitals Earned An Average “C” Grade
Confluence Health Hospital - Central Campus, Wenatchee
1201 S Miller St
Confluence Health Hospital - Mares Campus, Wenatchee
820 N Chelan Ave
Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, Aberdeen
915 Anderson Dr
Harborview Medical Center, Seattle
325 Ninth Avenue
Island Health Anacortes
1211 24th St
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland
888 Swift Boulevard
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital, Tacoma
1901 S. Union Avenue
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center, Auburn
202 N. Division Street
MultiCare Deaconess Hospital Spokane
800 W. Fifth Avenue
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup
401 15th Avenue SE
Olympic Medical Center Port Angeles
939 Caroline St
Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellevue
1035 116th Avenue NE
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Longview
1615 Delaware Street
Providence Centralia Hospital Centralia
914 S. Scheuber Road
Providence Holy Family Hospital, Spokane
5633 N Lidgerwood St
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
1321 Colby Ave
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane
101 W 8th Ave
Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia
413 Lilly Road NE
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
801 E. Wheeler Road
Swedish Edmonds Hospital Edmonds
21601 76th Avenue W.
Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill, Seattle
500 17th Avenue
University of Washington Medical Center - NW Campus
1550 N. 115th Street - Seattle
These Washington Hospitals Earned an above-average “B” Grade
Capital Medical Center Olympia
3900 Capital Mall Drive SW
MultiCare Covington Medical Center Covington
17700 SE 272nd St
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital Yakima
2811 Tieton Drive
Providence St. Mary Medical Center Walla Walla
401 W. Poplar Street
St. Anne Hospital Burien
16251 Sylvester Road SW
St. Francis Hospital Federal Way
34515 Ninth Avenue S.
Swedish Health Services Issaquah
751 N.E. Blakely Drive
Swedish Medical Center First Hill Seattle
747 Broadway
Tacoma General Hospital Tacoma
315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Trios Southridge Hospital Kennewick
3810 Plaza Way
University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus
1959 NE Pacific Street (Seattle)
These Washington Hospitals Earned an excellent “A” Grade
12040 NE 128th Street
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Vancouver
400 NE Mother Joseph Place
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Bellingham
2901 Squalicum Parkway
St. Anthony Hospital Gig Harbor
11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW
St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma
1717 S. J Street (Tacoma)
St. Michael Medical Center Silverdale
1800 NW Myhre Rd
Virginia Mason Medical Center Seattle
1100 Ninth Avenue
Madigan Army Medical Center Tacoma
9040 Jackson Ave
MultiCare Valley Hospital Spokane Valley
12606 E Mission Ave
St. Clare Hospital Lakewood
11315 Bridgeport Way SW
Swedish Medical Center Ballard Seattle
5300 Tallman Avenue NW
In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture
LOOK: Remember Staying Home Sick in the ’80s? These Memories Hit Hard
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz