A growing trend across America and here in Washington

People use soap on their lawns and gardens.

Why Soap?

If you spot a bar of Ivory Soap next to some plants, or a neighbor's lawn smells extra fresh. You’re experiencing a new trend in gardening.

House Digest gave an excellent tip for using Irish Spring to keep pests out of your garden.

Here’s the exact recipe

1 - Slice your bar of Irish Spring soap into shavings (making mini-square chunks would also work. Your mission is to release the scent.)

2 - Place the shavings/chunks into a mesh bag.

3 - Place your mesh bag near plants that are susceptible to pests.

What does the Irish Spring Scent do to pests?

Irish Spring soap's vibrant, fresh smell will keep deer and rabbits from eating your plants. This intense scent also repels insects, slugs, and snails.

How Many Bars should you use?

The number of bars of Irish Spring soap you need depends on the size of your garden. If you have a larger garden, you’ll need to increase the number of bars to accommodate the area.

'The strong scent is what keeps the pests away, so while smaller pieces will work, they might require more frequent replacement as the scent fades quicker than it would with larger cubes.' -Curbly

Any tips on WHERE to place the mesh bags of soap?

On your garden edges, where the pests enter. If you see any damaged or chewed-up plants, this is another location to lay your Irish Spring slices.

