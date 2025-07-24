If you or your family use a lightweight backpack for work or school, you can thank longtime Washington native Murray McCory.

Murray created the revolutionary school backpack at his company, JanSport, while attending the University of Washington. We just recently learned of his passing. Murray McCory died on Oct. 7th in Seattle of complications from congestive heart failure at the age of 80.

Murray McCory or Murray Pletz?

Murray's daughter, Heidi Van Brost, recently told the media that her dad changed his name from Murray Pletz to a "better-sounding" Murray McCory after leaving JanSport in the early 1980s.

The story behind the modern-day backpack

Murray's love of the Pacific Northwest outdoors led to a strong desire to improve the classic hiking backpack.

Murray Pletz winning design Murray Pletz winning design CREDIT: Hippie Inc book loading...

In the mid-60s, the backpack had a stiff and heavy wooden frame. His breakthrough idea to design a lightweight backpack made of adjustable, lightweight aluminum and a nylon pack complete with a pocket for a water bottle won him first place.

The win sparked an idea.

The prize for winning the Alcoa design contest in 1966 was paired with money from Murray’s father to begin the company JanSport, named after his girlfriend, Jan Lewis.

JanSport’s early days

Murray created JanSport’s product designs and worked with the metal integration. Jan planned the fabric patterns and handcrafted the sewing. JanSport became a reality in 1967. Jan and Murray married two years later, in 1969. Murray Pletz stayed with his company from 1967 to 1982.

JanSport in the modern era

From its inception in 1967, JanSport’s parent company was Blue Bell. The blue-jean pant-making company (now known as Wrangler) sold JanSport to the VF Corporation, which also owns The North Face. JanSport and The North Face account for over half of the backpacks sold in America.

