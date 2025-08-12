Oregon Toddler’s Death Sparks Urgent Recall For Parents
A widely sold toy across Washington and the rest of the country has resulted in a child's death. Now, officials are urging parents to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies. Authorities are raising concerns about this product, which has recently caused the death of an infant in Washington.
Product Sold On Amazon, Walmart Recalled After Death
Backyard Kids is recalling approximately 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens, manufactured by KidKraft.
The CPSC issued a stern warning:
"These products pose a strangulation and asphyxia hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to young children who are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchens. Children’s clothing can get caught on the hooks used to hold toy kitchen accessories, such as play pots and pans," -CPSC
The recalled play kitchens were sold online at Amazon, Walmart, and KidKraft.com between 2018 and July 2025.
The recall is issued following the tragic death of a 23-month-old child from Oregon in 2023. The child died when his shirt became caught on a hook while he was climbing and crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen, where the toy kitchen accessories are stored.
"The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia,"-CPSC
Health officials advise all parents to stop their children from using play kitchens and to remove the original hooks. They can contact Backyard Kids for free replacement hooks.
"If young children are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen, their clothing can get caught on the plastic or metal hooks meant to hold toy kitchen accessories such as play pots and pans, posing a strangulation hazard," -CSPC
Backyard Kids has decided to recall and offer free replacement hooks for all products.
