Unlike people who grew up in the boroughs of New York City or from down south, natives of the Pacific Northwest have a relatively neutral American accent. The seemingly non-existent PNW accent is similar to those found in other western United States regions.

The exception is the most famous accent in all of the Western US - the Californian accent.

We in the Pacific Northwest have begun to develop our new speaking patterns. This new evolving accent is heard around the larger cities of Seattle and Portland.

How exactly do experts describe Pacific Northwest English?

The Pacific Northwest accent sounds very similar to “General American,” which is typically used by newscasters or other individuals trying to conceal their natural accents. If you grew up in the South or on the East Coast, and wanted to break into the media field. You’d more than likely have to take courses to neutralize the accent you got from your parents and older siblings.

Slowly, over time, the PNW is developing a distinct accent.

‘...the differences...involve vowel pronunciation. Pacific Northwesterners observe the cot-caught merger, meaning they pronounce words like “don” and “dawn” the same, while other parts of the country separate them. ” '- Babbel

Over the past few decades, there has been a larger influx of people moving from other parts of the country to Seattle and Portland. This, combined with influences from Canada to the north and California to the south, has created a “unique mix of these speech features.”

What’s The Slang of the Pacific Northwest?

Two examples.

Pacific Northwesterners never go to the “beach;” they drive to “the coast.” “Hella” has moved from California to the younger generations of Oregon and Washington.

It’ll be interesting to see how our Pacific Northwestern English evolves. It's challenging to pinpoint based solely on accent. Want to hear the future? Stop by a Seattle or Portland coffee shop and people-watch.

