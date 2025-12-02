Pokémon cards are popular again. No matter your age, people of all ages want to collect them. You can find Pokémon cards at many places, such as big retail stores, local game shops, and online. As of Monday, December 1, 2025, the main new release for the holidays is the Pokémon TCG : Mega Evolution Phantasmal Flames expansion.

Where to Buy Pokémon Cards

You can find genuine Pokémon TCG products at these types of retailers:

The Pokémon Center website is the official online store and a trusted source for current and exclusive products.

Stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop often have new releases and a wide range of booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections.

Local Hobby/Game Stores: Your local card shops and comic book stores (like Core Cards & Collectibles) often carry a variety of products and can be great places for both new releases and a more personalized collecting experience.

Online Marketplaces: Websites like TCGplayer, Amazon, and eBay offer extensive selections, including single cards, but be cautious of third-party seller markups or potential scams.

Warehouse Clubs: Stores such as Costco sometimes offer exclusive bundle deals on Pokémon TCG products.

Pokémon TCG Release Dates (Now until Christmas 2025)

The main expansion for late 2025 came out in November. Here are the recent releases that led up to the 2025 Holiday buying season.

November 14, 2025: Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames expansion.

This is the main new card set for the holiday shopping season.

October 13, 2025: Pokémon Center 2025 Holiday Collection merchandise is already available.

No other major TCG expansions are planned for the US or English market in December 2025 before Christmas.

Pokémon products coming out in December will likely be holiday-themed

Examples include the 2025 Holiday Calendar, which is already available, and restocks of popular sets. The next significant expansion , Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes, is set for release on January 30, 2026.

