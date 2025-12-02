Pokémon Cards Are Back And Bigger Than Ever This Season
Where to Buy Pokémon Cards
You can find genuine Pokémon TCG products at these types of retailers:
The Pokémon Center website is the official online store and a trusted source for current and exclusive products.
Stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop often have new releases and a wide range of booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections.
Local Hobby/Game Stores: Your local card shops and comic book stores (like Core Cards & Collectibles) often carry a variety of products and can be great places for both new releases and a more personalized collecting experience.
Online Marketplaces: Websites like TCGplayer, Amazon, and eBay offer extensive selections, including single cards, but be cautious of third-party seller markups or potential scams.
Warehouse Clubs: Stores such as Costco sometimes offer exclusive bundle deals on Pokémon TCG products.
Pokémon TCG Release Dates (Now until Christmas 2025)
