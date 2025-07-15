Food On The Go? Here’s Washington’s Top Fast Food Chains
Here at my workplace, we have several coworkers who grab fast food breakfast sandwiches on their way in. If their day is slammed, they'll also hit up a drive-thru, grab some lunch, and hustle back to work. Sometimes, an Uber Eats delivery person will stop in with a bag of delicious food for a hungry co-worker.
Fast food is available in nearly every town in America. I want to thank all the locally owned fast food establishments. Your hard work helps us get through the day! I love to support both mom-and-pop locations and nationally owned fast food chains. Our local friends and family work at those, too.
I was curious about which nationally owned fast food chains have the most locations in the state of Washington. Slacker recently conducted a study on this very question, and here's what they found.
Here are Washington's Most Common Fast Food Locations
#10 Taco Time
One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington.
#9 Pizza Hut
106 locations in the State.
#8 Burger King
108 BK locations to grab a Whopper in Washington.
#7 Jack in the Box
144 locations in the State of Washington.
#6 Papa Murphy’s
149 take-and-bake locations all over the Evergreen State.
#5 Taco Bell
150 places to satisfy your late-night cravings in the State of Washington.
#4 Domino's Pizza
163 Washington locations
#3 McDonalds
255 McD's operates in Washington.
#2 Starbucks
347 in Starbucks’ home State. (Not counting the ones inside Safeway locations or at airports)
#1 Subway
347 places to grab a footlong Subway sub sandwich in Washington.
20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner