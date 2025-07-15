Here at my workplace, we have several coworkers who grab fast food breakfast sandwiches on their way in. If their day is slammed, they'll also hit up a drive-thru, grab some lunch, and hustle back to work. Sometimes, an Uber Eats delivery person will stop in with a bag of delicious food for a hungry co-worker.

Fast food is available in nearly every town in America. I want to thank all the locally owned fast food establishments. Your hard work helps us get through the day! I love to support both mom-and-pop locations and nationally owned fast food chains. Our local friends and family work at those, too.

I was curious about which nationally owned fast food chains have the most locations in the state of Washington. Slacker recently conducted a study on this very question, and here's what they found.

Here are Washington's Most Common Fast Food Locations

#10 Taco Time

One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington.

#9 Pizza Hut

106 locations in the State.

#8 Burger King

108 BK locations to grab a Whopper in Washington.

#7 Jack in the Box

144 locations in the State of Washington.

#6 Papa Murphy’s

149 take-and-bake locations all over the Evergreen State.

#5 Taco Bell

150 places to satisfy your late-night cravings in the State of Washington.

#4 Domino's Pizza

163 Washington locations

#3 McDonalds

255 McD's operates in Washington.

#2 Starbucks

347 in Starbucks’ home State. (Not counting the ones inside Safeway locations or at airports)

#1 Subway

347 places to grab a footlong Subway sub sandwich in Washington.

