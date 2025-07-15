Food On The Go? Here&#8217;s Washington&#8217;s Top Fast Food Chains

Food On The Go? Here’s Washington’s Top Fast Food Chains

Canva

Here at my workplace, we have several coworkers who grab fast food breakfast sandwiches on their way in. If their day is slammed, they'll also hit up a drive-thru, grab some lunch, and hustle back to work. Sometimes, an Uber Eats delivery person will stop in with a bag of delicious food for a hungry co-worker.

Fast food is available in nearly every town in America. I want to thank all the locally owned fast food establishments. Your hard work helps us get through the day! I love to support both mom-and-pop locations and nationally owned fast food chains. Our local friends and family work at those, too.

I was curious about which nationally owned fast food chains have the most locations in the state of Washington. Slacker recently conducted a study on this very question, and here's what they found.

Here are Washington's Most Common Fast Food Locations

#10 Taco Time

One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington. 

Grant A Richardson via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0
loading...

#9 Pizza Hut

106 locations in the State. 

Carlos Becerra/Getty Images
loading...

#8 Burger King

108 BK locations to grab a Whopper in Washington.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
loading...

#7 Jack in the Box

144 locations in the State of Washington.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
loading...

#6 Papa Murphy’s

149 take-and-bake locations all over the Evergreen State. 

 

#5 Taco Bell

150 places to satisfy your late-night cravings in the State of Washington.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
loading...

#4 Domino's Pizza

163 Washington locations

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
loading...

#3 McDonalds

255 McD's operates in Washington.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
loading...

#2 Starbucks

347 in Starbucks’ home State. (Not counting the ones inside Safeway locations or at airports)

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
loading...

#1 Subway

347 places to grab a footlong Subway sub sandwich in Washington.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

 

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know

If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington

Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington?

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Categories: Articles

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ