Have you ever found yourself captivated by that delightful painting of a vibrant bowl of fruit hanging in your Holiday Inn room, wishing it would perfectly complement the cozy ambiance of your den? You’re not alone in this sentiment!

A fascinating recent study surveyed over 1,000 hotel staff and owners, uncovering intriguing insights into the most commonly "borrowed" items from hotels and vacation homes. It turns out many guests want to take home a tangible piece of their luxurious hotel experience! Let’s explore the list of the most frequently disappearing items that travelers seem to covet.

Hotel front desk via Canva Hotel front desk via Canva loading...

The Top Ten Items We Take From Hotels

Towels - Soft and plush, these luxurious towels are often too tempting to resist, leading guests to discreetly roll them up and pack them away as souvenirs of their stay.

Bathroom Amenities - Okay, I’m guilty of this. Mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash are often ideal for travelers. Guests frequently take them home, savoring the chance to enjoy a bit of the hotel experience long after they’ve checked out.

Coffee Makers - This, in my mind, should be a criminal offense. Really? Many hotels equip their rooms with handy coffee machines. Guests may find themselves enamored with the convenience and portability, making them a desirable item to "borrow" for personal use.

Bathrobes - These cozy, plush garments are perfect for lounging and are often mistakenly considered complimentary, leading guests to fold them into their luggage as a parting gift.

Canva Canva loading...

Notepads and pens: Often branded with the hotel’s logo, these small but useful items end up in bags, leaving guests with a little reminder of their stay and the memories they made.- These are two more items I’ve taken.

Toiletries bags: The stylish, often branded bags that hold complimentary toiletries can find their way home, serving as practical storage for many.

Slippers: Whether they’re soft and fluffy or sleek and stylish, the allure of hotel slippers is hard to resist, and guests sometimes enjoy slipping them into their bags as comfortable keepsakes.

Art and decor: This is straightforward theft. Punishable by jail time, a fine, or both. Guests may be tempted to take small decorative items or artwork that catch their eye, believing they could be a charming addition to their own home decor.

Canva Canva loading...

Cushions or throw pillows: Plush cushions can be inviting, and guests may sneakily pack them to replicate the comfortable ambiance of their hotel rooms.

Room chargers and tech gadgets: With the rise of technology in hotel rooms, guests sometimes forget their own chargers and inadvertently "borrow" the hotel's chargers for their own use.

Other shocking items stolen from hotels

Remote Controls: Often taken from 4-star hotels.

Hangers: Specifically, wooden or high-quality hangers. (NOTE: I’ve never seen wooden hangers not anchored down like Fort Knox)

Cutlery/Dishes: Especially from suites with kitchenettes. A spoon? Okay. Dishes? Really?

Batteries: Often removed from remote controls. With all the bad karma we're accumulating, a comet is going to come along and knock us silly.