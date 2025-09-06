Hey there, fabulous animal owners! Can you believe that last year (in 2024), over 121,420 dogs and cats found their permanent homes here in the state of Washington?

Two years ago, my family adopted two young orange kitties. The two cats (a brother and a sister) were found in East Wenatchee as strays. There's a special vibe in your home when two siblings get to remain with each other.

Now, let’s talk pet names. Choosing the perfect one for your new family friend is half the fun!

What are the top pet names in Washington?

According to Compare the Market’s latest update for 2025, Bear is winning hearts for Washington families as the top dog name, cozy and strong, just like your pup. For cats, the number one name is rather generic. Kitty was last year's number one name for cats in Washington. Kitty also had over 780,000 documented nationwide—simple, sweet, and oh-so-purrfect.

Cat eating via Canva Cat eating via Canva loading...

Around the world

The name Luna leads the charts in 14 countries for dogs and 12 for cats.

Names like Teddy, Charlie, and Daisy are also popular. They’re short, friendly, and could be the name of your aunt or uncle. Other names in the top 10 popular names for pets include Stella and Willow.

Whether your furry friend is a loving, loyal family dog or a cozy couch cat, you probably gravitate toward a name that’s as warm and charming as they are. If you're inspired to look for a pet to join your family, strongly consider adopting from your local animal shelter. You'd be supporting a great organization that focuses on caring for the animals in your hometown.

Check Out the 2025 Summer Pet Photo Contest Finalists Check out the 14 finalists and then vote once daily for your favorite. UPDATE - The contest has ended and these are the finalists ranked in the order of votes. Gallery Credit: Credit N8