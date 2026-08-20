The Princeton Review released its 2027 college rankings this week, built entirely from survey responses — 172,000 students across 392 schools nationwide, rating everything from professors to dining hall food. Unlike rankings built on institutional data alone, this one runs on lived experience: the students who actually eat the food and sit in the classrooms. A handful of local schools earned some notoriety and infamy.

Washington State University came out swinging. The Pullman campus landed four separate Top 10 national rankings, plus eleven more Top 20 finishes across categories touching student satisfaction, campus resources, and overall experience. It's the kind of showing that puts Pullman on the map for reasons beyond football Saturdays.

Financial Aid Is One of Gonzaga's Strong Suits

Spokane's Gonzaga landed at #20 nationally for great financial aid — solid, though not the school's standout category. Gonzaga also excelled with top-25 marks for community service engagement and campus friendliness.

Across the border, the University of Oregon in Eugene ranked among the 14 worst schools nationally for financial aid satisfaction — a distinction Duck fans probably aren't eager to see printed anywhere.

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Where the Rest of the Region Landed

Walla Walla's Whitman College claimed #22 nationally for best campus food, a genuinely impressive showing for a school with under 2,000 students competing against massive university dining programs. Reed College in Portland continued its reputation as a financial aid powerhouse, meeting 100% of demonstrated need for every student — the same generosity that's made it a perennial favorite in these rankings.

Nationally, Vanderbilt claimed happiest students, Bowdoin took best dorms, and Central Florida offered the lowest in-state tuition. For prospective students across the Wenatchee Valley weighing where to apply this fall, these rankings offer something admissions brochures can't — actual student opinions, unfiltered and specific, about what daily life at each school really feels like.

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