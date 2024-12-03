If You See This in Your Neighborhood, Call the Police.

The number of cars stolen yearly in the U S is nearly 1 million.

A report shows that high-end vehicle thefts are on the rise. The number of similar thefts is on the rise in Washington as well. Increasingly, high-end vehicle thefts are in conjunction with dangerous home invasions.

Washington ranks 2nd in the country for most vehicle thefts.

Three of the country's top 10 cities for car thefts include Kennewick, Bremerton, and Wenatchee.

Wenatchee

What is the connection between car thefts and home invasions?

Local law enforcement has seen a steady rise in car thieves breaking into homes to locate vehicle key fobs.

The new wave of car thefts is funding a frightening organization

Car thefts have targeted high-end vehicles. Why? To fund terrorism, including groups that have links to ISIS.

An FBI office says investigators have recently seen more high-end vehicles on the East Coast being shipped overseas to help fund terror organizations.

How to prevent car theft and home invasion.

Law enforcement says car burglars attempting break-ins usually occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"If they see a car they want, they will try to break into the home, hoping to find the key fob." - Law Enforcement

Tips to protect your car/home

Thieves prefer easy targets, so make it harder for them by:

Parking your vehicle in a locked garage.

Not leaving your key fobs in visible locations.

Installing surveillance cameras and movement-triggered flood lights around your home and property.

car parked in garage

Call the police immediately if you see:

A car driving slowly in your neighborhood at night with the lights off. Car thieves only need 3 to 5 minutes to locate a key fob and steal your vehicle.

A suspicious car in the dark

How do they steal your car?

Crews of two or more will often drive slowly through your neighborhood, looking for high-end vehicles. When thieves spot an easy target, they check if a fob has been left in it. If the key fob is not visible, they may enter your home to look for it.

Do Thieves drive slowly into neighborhoods like Wenatchee?

My neighbor recently mentioned observing a car slowly driving with its lights off in my Wenatchee neighborhood after dark. He brazenly threw an object at the car and yelled at them to leave. They did, and the vehicle hasn't been seen since.

This does happen.

If you see an unknown vehicle driving slowly through your neighborhood with its lights off, call the police immediately. Write down the suspicious vehicle's make, model, color, and, if possible, license plate number.