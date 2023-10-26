I said it! You read the title right! I have lived in Washington State since I was born, so I should know right?

Reasons Why You'll Hate Living in Washington State:

1. Hiking Trails Galore!

As if people actually want to hike up mountains. Pfft. Get outta here. That sounds made up.

2. All Four Seasons

It's like you want a cold White Christmas and then a beautful hot summer day for the Fourth of July. Gross.

3. Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts

Places like Mission Ridge and Stevens Pass Ski Resort, they are just full of thrill seekers and even bring their kids with them! Like what?!

4. Fresh Air

Not a ton of pollution? You can breathe in deeply and enjoy your surroundings? No thanks.

5. Lakes and Rivers

The Columbia River is a hub for all things recreation. Boating, fishing, you name it, all the stuff. Ew.

6. Scenic Views

It's like a postcard picture everywhere you look in WA, how is that even possible?

Obviously, I am 100% kidding about not liking it here. I absolutely love all that Washington State has to offer. While I do wish the cost of living here was a bit lower, all in all, it's the perfect state to grow a family, play sports, have recreational time, or even just to look around at the beauty that Washington State has to offer. We are spoiled by views, wildlife and activities. Get out and enjoy Washington State. Hiking, camping, swimming, skiing, picnics, trail runs, all the fun!

