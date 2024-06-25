This is the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington

Summer is mostly enjoyable in Washington, but some days are more uncomfortable than others. Many Washington residents east of the Cascades have central air conditioning, but for many, the idea of central air conditioning seems like a luxury.

Visiting my daughter’s apartment near Green Lake in Seattle - I noticed that she, along with many others in Western Washington doesn't have air conditioning.

Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington

It seems like the summer months are gradually getting hotter than I remember as a child. One could guess that we could break the record this year.

Heat Wave Affecting Millions Hits The East Coast Getty Images loading...

The highest temperature recorded in the state of Washington took place - in 2021, Hanford’s high temperature reached 120 degrees. That same heat wave was felt here all around the state. Those who had central air conditioning were fortunate. Others had to find a pool or a river or lake to escape the heat.

Where Does Washington rank with the US Heat Record?

Washington’s hottest temperature isn't near the national record. The state of California has the hottest temperature ever recorded at 134 degrees, followed by 128 in Arizona. Click and see where Washington’s highest temperature compares to other states in the country.

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington

I believe life is easier when you are too cold compared to being too warm. However, -48 degrees sounds unlivable.

That cold snap took place the mercury down to cold temps never matched in both Mazama and Winthrop in December of 1968.

Hottest Month of the Year in the World

The hottest month of the year is typically in July. In July of 2022, we had the hottest month ever recorded in history. NASA said It was the hottest month since 1880,

When I think of summertime in Washington - I think about the Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, Seafair in Seattle, The Waterfollies in the Tri-Cities, and spending time with my family on a beach, or at a backyard BBQ. We hope you and your family have a safe and fun summer this year!

