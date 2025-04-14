Drive WA Rural Roads? Reading This Could Save Your Life
Drivers on rural roads in less populated counties in Washington must stay alert for possible encounters with large farm equipment driving on the roads.
Earlier this morning, Newsradio 560 KPQ reported a fatal accident involving a small moving farm tractor traveling in Adams County being struck from behind by a fast-moving box truck. The driver of the box truck died from his injuries, while the driver of the farm vehicle was not injured.
Sometimes, Washington Ag workers must drive their tractors on public roadways. This is legal, but there are some rules you need to follow.
Since tractors don’t go much faster than 25 miles per hour, know that you slow down traffic and can make drivers angry, or worse, you could be involved in a collision. How to safely drive around farm vehicles.
If you encounter farm vehicles on the road. You should remember to:
* Drive defensively.
* Slow down.
* Take a second look.
* Pass carefully.
What time of day should Ag workers in tractors avoid driving on the road?
Tractors should avoid busy county roads and not attempt to drive during busy weekday or weekday afternoon drive times.
Washington State Laws for driving a tractor on a public road
