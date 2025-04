A 2025 study by Safewise has identified the safest cities in Washington. Safewise evaluated violent and property crime rates to compile the ranking.

Washington's Safest Cities

#20 Kirkland (20th in 2024) Population 91,861

Kirkland, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.0 (slightly down from 1.1 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 23.3 (slightly down from 24.3 in 2024)

#19 Anacortes (25th in 2024) Population 18,167

Anacortes-Washington via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.9 (slightly up from 0.8 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 23.8 (down from 34.0 in 2024)

#18 Pullman (4th in 2024) Population 32,688

Pullman, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.9 (up from 0.9 in 2024) Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.3 (slightly up from 9.5 in 2024)

#17 Mukilteo (24th in 2024) Population 20,892

Mukilteo, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.1 (slightly up from 1.2 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.5 (down from 28.8 in 2024)

#16 Bothell (18th in 2024) Population 49,453

Bothell, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.1 (slightly up from 0.8 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 19.6 (down from 22.2 in 2024)

#15 Enumclaw (9th in 2024) Population 12,772

Enumclaw, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.9 (up from 0.5 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 21.2 (even from 21.2 in 2024)

#14 Battle Ground (18th in 2024) Population 22,022

Battle Ground, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.1 (slightly down from 1.5 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 14.9 (down from 17.2 in 2024)

#13 Maple Valley (13th in 2024) Population 28,288

Maple Valley, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.1 (even from 1.1 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 14.4 (down from 17.8 in 2024)

#12 East Wenatchee (21st in 2024) Population 14,004

East Wenatchee, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.8 (down from 1.4 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 17.6 (down from 21.0 in 2024)

#11 Ridgefield (7th in 2024) Population 16,344

Ridgefield, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.2 (slightly up from 1.0 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.7 (down from 12.8 in 2024)

#10 Lake Stevens (12th in 2024) Population 40,229

Lake Stevens, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.1 (slightly down from 1.6 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 8.7 (down from 11.0 in 2024)

#9 Kenmore (5th in 2024) Population 23,275

Kenmore, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.8 (slightly up from 0.6 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 11.5 (down from 13.2 in 2024)

#8 West Richland (6th in 2024) Population 18,546

West Richland, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 1.0 (slightly up from 0.9 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 8.3 (down from 12.0 in 2024)

#7 Mercer Island (tied for 10th in 2024) Population 24,891

Mercer Island, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.7 (slightly down from 0.9 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 12.2 (down from 18.4 in 2024)

#6 Oak Harbor (2nd in 2024) Population 24,297

Oak Harbor, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.7 (slightly up from 0.6 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.0 (up from 8.9 in 2024)

#5 Bainbridge Island (tied for 10th in 2024) Population 24,325

Bainbridge Island, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.5 (slightly down from 0.9 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.0 (down from 15.8 in 2024)

#4 Snoqualmie (8th in 2024) Population 13,397

Snoqualmie, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.2 (slightly down from 0.1 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 13.8 (down from 25.6 in 2024)

#3 Camas (5th in 2024) Population 27,835

Camas, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.3 (even from 0.3 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 11.5 (down from 12.5 in 2024)

#2 Sedro-Woolley (17th in 2024) Population 13,147

Sedro Woolley, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.3 (down from 19.3 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.6 (down from 19.3 in 2024)

#1 Sammamish (3rd in 2024) Population 65,062

Sammamish, WA via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.3 (slightly down from 0.6 in 2024)

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 6.2 (down from 9.3 in 2024)

