Deer collisions peak from October through December, and November falls right in the middle. If you hit one on Blewett Pass or any rural road in the valley, your first job is to stop safely.

Pull over, away from traffic, and turn on your hazard lights. Call 911 if anyone is hurt, your car can't be driven, or the deer is blocking the road. If the animal is still alive, stay back. An injured deer can kick hard, and you shouldn't try to put it down yourself. Only law enforcement or authorized wildlife officials should do that, so call the local authorities.

If a dead deer is on the roadway and you can't move it safely, report its location to law enforcement or the road agency so nobody else hits it.

Can You Keep the Deer?

In Washington, yes. It's legal to salvage deer and elk killed by vehicles, but you need a free, printable permit from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife within 24 hours of taking possession.

A few more rules apply. Keep a signed, dated copy of the permit with the meat until it's all gone. Remove the whole carcass, entrails included, from the road right-of-way, and don't trespass. You can't use a hunting license or tag for salvage. WDFW makes no guarantee that the meat is fit to eat, so use your judgment, and dispose of it properly if it isn't.

One animal is off limits. It's illegal to salvage, handle, or possess a Columbian white-tailed deer.

Chronic wasting disease adds a step in far Eastern Washington. If you salvage a deer or elk in the Eastern Region, you must submit the head or lymph nodes to WDFW within five days of getting the permit. Check WDFW's CWD page to see whether your area falls under the rule.

Deer collisions in WA via Canva Deer collisions in WA via Canva

Photos, Insurance, and Next Steps

Take pictures of your vehicle and the scene before you leave. Deer strikes are generally covered under comprehensive auto insurance, minus your deductible, so call your insurer. Collision-only policies may not cover it.

Prevention matters most, though. Slow down at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, and watch the shoulders. If you see one deer, expect another.

If you're driving the pass this week, give yourself extra time. Nobody wants a bad end to a holiday trip.

Orphaned Deer Befriends Indiana Man and Becomes Part Of His Family Lady met Steve as a tiny fawn and as she grew, so did her love for Steve and his family. Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker