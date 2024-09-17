Jump in: Time Machine Bringing You Back to Seattle Center in 1968

Sixty-two years ago, visitors from all around the globe came to see the 1962 Worlds Fair.

Relics of the past still inhabit the Seattle Center.

The Space Needle, Memorial Stadium, the Food Court (or the Armory), where my grandpa said the famous Bubble-ator was housed, and the flag pavilion feature flags from all fifty states—the Mural - now home to the Bumbershoot Mural Stage.

My favorite place on the Seattle Center campus has always been the Pacific Science Center. I first saw it on an elementary field trip when I saw Disney on Parade.

Many years before Climate Plege Arena and Key Arena, the Seattle Center Coliseum stood tall and futuristic.

It was only one of the many places designed for Century 21—The Seattle World's Fair. The theme of the Exposition was to predict what life would be like today!

Flying cars. The skyscraper of the Future (The Space Needle) and Elvis. They were all the stars of the 62 World's Fair.

The Twelve-minute video that transports us back to Seattle Center in 1968

Click below and watch a documentary-style television segment promoting the Seattle Center's expansion - six years after the Seattle Worlds Fair. It was shot in Betacam SP (transferred from 16mm). This documentary takes you back. Jumping for a ride on the Monorail. You'll visit the Seattle Center House, go below the white arches of the Pacific Science Center, and see life from above in the iconic Seattle Space Needle.

