The Current Beach Boys Touring Drummer is from Seattle

Last week, my family surprised my father-in-law by taking him to The Beach Boys at Woodinville’s Chateau St. Michelle Winery—the touring group with two long-time members, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston.

The 2024 touring members brought great energy and had lots of fun. It's hard not to have fun playing those great Beach Boys tunes from decades past.

I learned a few things about the Beach Boys live show.

Mike Love’ s son (Christian Love) plays and sings many of the songs' critical parts.

John Stamos (the actor) has been an erstwhile (on-again/off-again) drummer with the Beach Boys since 1985.

The current drummer is a Seattle native: Jon Bolton!

Who is Jon Bolton?

He has been the lead singer and drummer in bands The Beatniks, Epic Queen, Stella, Beasts of Burden, and Apple Jam. I’ve found some great reviews of his Sunday night gigs in Kirkland, WA, with the Herding Cats. I was impressed with his fun stage presence. I can only explain it by comparing him to Eddie Van Halen’s big smile as he shredded all those great riffs with Van Halen.

Jon Bolton - Beach Boys touring drummer Jon Bolton CREDIT Mindy Wilson via Facebook loading...

Here’s how Jon Bolton broke the news that he was joining the Beach Boys tour

“Hey, everybody! Just a bit ago, I was preparing for another rock ‘n’ roll summer in Seattle… but God had other plans! With the help of the incredibly generous and epically cool John Stamos, I’ve been invited to join The Beach Boys starting with their summer tour!!!!!! It is the blessing of a lifetime to play these beautiful songs I grew up admiring with some of the kindest people and most talented musicians I’ve had the privilege to meet. Thank you, Mike Love and Jacquelyne Love, band and crew, for welcoming me to the TheBeachBoys family!”

