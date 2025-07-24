Our Seattle Seahawks Mascot Is From Spokane!
Did You Know - the Seahawks Mascot Lives East of the Cascades?
If you’re a Seahawks fan and live East of the Cascade Mountains, your commute to Lumen Field is very similar to the Seahawks mascot. Taima the Augur Hawk is cared for by David Knutson of Spokane.
Both David and Taima make the 4-hour drive on I-90 to downtown Seattle for every Seahawks home game.
Taima was born 18 years ago at a bird sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been the official team mascot since its youth, in 2005. David Knutson told KHQ News that he hopes Taima can continue its role as Seahawks mascot - for the next couple of decades.
When the Seahawks brought home the Super Bowl trophy to the 12s in 2014, all the players, coaches, and supporting personnel - including Taima received a big, beautiful Super Bowl ring.
“That was a big surprise. It was a gift. It’s got his name, it’s got everything on it,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)
The Seahawks mascot once landed on a fan's head
On November 9th, 2014 - right before the Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Giants - Taima veered off course and landed on a fan's head before kickoff. - The fan's reaction was thankfully calm and gentle.
“If we’re still having fun, we’ll do it…Right now, I think we’re in the first year of a new three-year contract and we’ll see how it goes,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)
Taima, an Augur Hawk, is also known as the African Red-tailed Hawk.
Augurs are among the highest-flying birds, preferring high-altitude habitats, and are frequently sighted soaring between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.
Lifespan in Captivity: 30-plus-years
Lifespan in the Wild: 10 to 20 years
Wingspan: 4-5 feet
Weight: 2-3 lbs
Range: Eastern Africa
Habitat: Open Savannah, highlands, cultivated land with adjacent mountains
Diet in the Wild: Reptiles, small mammals, ground-dwelling birds, carrion, insects
No Way: 10 of the Biggest Artists To Ever Play the Spokane Arena
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals