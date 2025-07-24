Did You Know - the Seahawks Mascot Lives East of the Cascades?

If you’re a Seahawks fan and live East of the Cascade Mountains, your commute to Lumen Field is very similar to the Seahawks mascot. Taima the Augur Hawk is cared for by David Knutson of Spokane.

Both David and Taima make the 4-hour drive on I-90 to downtown Seattle for every Seahawks home game.

Taima was born 18 years ago at a bird sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been the official team mascot since its youth, in 2005. David Knutson told KHQ News that he hopes Taima can continue its role as Seahawks mascot - for the next couple of decades.

When the Seahawks brought home the Super Bowl trophy to the 12s in 2014, all the players, coaches, and supporting personnel - including Taima received a big, beautiful Super Bowl ring.

“That was a big surprise. It was a gift. It’s got his name, it’s got everything on it,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Taima the Hawk, mascot for the Seattle Seahawks, is rests on the arm of Dave Knutson after the Seahawks 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

The Seahawks mascot once landed on a fan's head

On November 9th, 2014 - right before the Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Giants - Taima veered off course and landed on a fan's head before kickoff. - The fan's reaction was thankfully calm and gentle.

“If we’re still having fun, we’ll do it…Right now, I think we’re in the first year of a new three-year contract and we’ll see how it goes,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)

Taima, an Augur Hawk, is also known as the African Red-tailed Hawk.

Augurs are among the highest-flying birds, preferring high-altitude habitats, and are frequently sighted soaring between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

Lifespan in Captivity: 30-plus-years

Lifespan in the Wild: 10 to 20 years

Wingspan: 4-5 feet

Weight: 2-3 lbs

Range: Eastern Africa

Habitat: Open Savannah, highlands, cultivated land with adjacent mountains

Diet in the Wild: Reptiles, small mammals, ground-dwelling birds, carrion, insects