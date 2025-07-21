While teriyaki itself is not a Seattle invention (it's a Japanese cooking method), Seattle is known for its unique style of teriyaki, often referred to as Seattle-style teriyaki. This style, characterized by a specific type of sauce and preparation, was popularized by Toshihiro Kasahara at Toshi's Teriyaki in 1976.

The cooking technique of “teriyaki” was born in Japan in the 17th Century.

The term Teriyaki means "Shiny grill." Teriyaki is a traditional Japanese cooking technique that involves grilling and glazing with a sauce made from soy sauce, mirin, and sugar.

Why do some Washingtonians claim teriyaki was invented in Seattle?

A Seattle chef from Japan put his touch and style on teriyaki. He put a tasty remix on a centuries-old Japanese tradition.

That chef is Toshihiro Kasahara.

Toshi is a Japanese immigrant who opened Toshi's Teriyaki in 1976. Cooking critics and foodies say Toshi invented the Seattle-style version of Teriyaki.

What was Toshi’s exact spin on Teriyaki?

Toshi’s Teriyaki was located in Lower Queen Anne, near the Space Needle. This famous eatery served marinated and grilled chicken with a thicker, sweeter sauce, typically accompanied by rice and a side salad. This winning formula became wildly successful; other Washington teriyaki restaurants followed suit. I have been eating Seattle-style teriyaki since the late 1980s/early 1990s.

Seattle-style Teriyaki fed me during my poverty jet-set 20s

I remember riding with my U-District housemates up to a hole-in-the-wall teriyaki shop near Seattle’s Green Lake. The family-run business didn’t have a place to sit down and eat. They merely served their food in a Styrofoam container of shredded blackened chicken, dripping with sweet teriyaki sauce, over a generous portion of rice and a side of great-tasting coleslaw. I was a young radio host who didn’t earn a lot of money, so this place was a Godsend for me.

