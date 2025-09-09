Washingtonians will soon lose nearly two hours of daylight. Sadly, this reflects the natural coming of winter.

It's about to get very dark across Washington.

With Labor Day now in our rearview mirror, the unofficial beginning of fall has arrived. Kids are heading back to school, the leaves will soon start to change, and darkness is settling over Washington.

Days Are Getting Shorter In Washington

Days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice on June 20, but September is when the loss of daylight becomes most noticeable.

According to AccuWeather, September leads in the amount of daylight lost compared to any other month of the year.

Washington is Losing Nearly 100 Minutes Of Daylight This Month

Here in Washington, about 98 minutes of sunlight will be lost over the month, as daylight shortens and nights grow longer, AccuWeather reports.

"This substantial shift is due to the Earth's tilt on its axis and the way the planet orbits the sun," - Accuweather

As of this writing, September 9th, the sun is scheduled to set at 7:24 p.m.. In two weeks, on September 17, the sun will set at 7:08 p.m. By the end of the month, on September 30, the sun will set at 6:42 p.m.

When does Daylight Saving Time officially end in 2025?

This year, daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 9, and will end on the Sunday after Halloween (Sunday morning, November 2nd). In the early hours of November 2, time will fall back one hour from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. This means residents in the 48 states that observe daylight saving time (DST) will get an extra hour of sleep.

Winter Is Coming

The end of summer also marks when Washington usually starts thinking about skiing and snowboarding again at Mission Ridge. Winter in NCW also signifies the end of wildfire season — which is a very welcome change.



