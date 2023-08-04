Shh… Noise? Swift Quake? What’s The WA State Noise Ordinance?

"Taylor Swift’s July 22 and 23 concerts in Seattle allegedly produced seismic activity on par with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to a Western Washington University geology professor and seismologist." - Fox59

Could you imagine being so popular, that your fans help produce a 2.3 magnitude earthquake?!

Here are a few sound levels for reference:

rainfall: 50 dB;

noisy restaurant: 70 dB;

loud-ish music on speakers: 80 dB;

electric drill: 95 dB;

football game: 115 dB;

thunder: 120 dB;

shotgun: 140 dB.

Source: The loudest sound in mankind's history (zmescience.com)

"Caplan-Auerbach also compared the quake, which she dubbed the “Seismic Swift,” to 2010’s “Beast Quake,” when Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a last-minute touchdown during a playoff game. Activity produced by Seahawks fans registered on a seismograph at a 2.0 magnitude." - Fox59

Now, what about noise ordinances? We have to be quiet at a certain time, right?

Washington State does have a Noise Ordinance law in effect for the whole state.

Otherwise known as "Quiet Hours." You may have seen these guidelines when going to rent a place to live, or even camping.

Quiet hours begin at 10pm and end at 7am.

Noise pollution - Washington State Department of Ecology

And yes, it's categorized as "Noise Pollution."

"Each of us has the ability to reduce noise in our community by being aware of the noise we make as residents, workers, or as businesses. Noise pollution is regulated by local governments. We do not have authority to enforce noise pollution laws and ordinances, but we have provided model regulations that local governments can use. In many cases, local governments have their own noise ordinances. In localities that don't have a noise ordinance, our regulations are what are enforced by local authorities." - Washington Department of Ecology

Be mindful of your local communities, times may vary.

