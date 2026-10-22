Online shopping makes it dangerously easy to spend money without leaving the couch. With a few clicks, a refrigerator is on its way to your door. But AARP’s list of purchases better made in person is worth reading before you hit checkout, because the convenience can cost you later. Some things need a test drive.

Take appliances. When a washing machine arrives damaged, or it’s the wrong model, convenience turns into a headache fast. In a store, you can open the doors, compare models side by side, and ask about delivery, installation, and hauling away the old one. Local retailers are often just as competitive on price as the websites.

Cars are the same. Research online all you like, and negotiate by email if you want. But a photo can’t tell you how the seat feels after an hour, or how the engine handles the road on Blewett Pass. Schedule a test drive and inspect the car yourself.

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Then there’s the bicycle. A frame that’s half an inch off will have your knees complaining by mile five on the Wenatchee Valley Loop Trail. A bike shop can fit you properly, and you can usually take a spin before you commit.

What a Screen Can’t Show You

Flooring may be the sneakiest. Lighting changes everything, and a warm oak that looks perfect on a laptop can look orange under your living room lamps. Bring home samples first. A local retailer that handles installation also makes it easier to sort out a problem later.

Flowers are risky for a different reason. A bouquet is meant to show you’re thinking of someone, and it doesn’t land the same way if it arrives wilted or days late. An arrangement that looks nothing like the advertised photo makes it worse. If the recipient lives here, call a nearby florist. You can describe what you want and have more say over the delivery.

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Where the Scams Hide

Pets are the one on the list that made me wince. Puppy photos online can melt your heart, but some are fake. Fraudulent listings can take your money for animals that don’t exist. Meet the animal and the breeder in person. Better yet, visit a reputable local shelter or rescue and find a friend who’s waiting for you.

Secondhand luxury goods are the last item. A designer handbag or an expensive watch at a fraction of the price can feel like winning the shopping lottery. But counterfeits have become convincing, and a deal that seems too good is often someone else’s scam. Buy from trusted resellers that offer professional authentication and buyer protection.

None of this means you should stop shopping online. Plenty of purchases are fine. But for the big, personal, or easily faked ones, a trip across town may save you money and a lot of frustration, and it keeps your dollars in the Wenatchee Valley.

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