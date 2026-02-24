WalletHub’s list of the Most Sinful States in America has just come out.

They rated each state on 54 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior throughout seven categories: Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness.

According to these rankings, Nevada holds onto its title as the most sinful state, while Wyoming is the least sinful.

Adding more insight, an updated study was published with the following news: Nevada still wears the crown as America’s most sinful state, but Washingtonians can sleep a little easier — or at least more virtuously — after WalletHub’s 2026 ranking dropped Monday.

The personal-finance site measured every state on 54 indicators of “immoral or illicit behavior,” grouped into seven deadly-ish categories: Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness. Nevada’s Vice Index score easily outpaced second-place California. Wyoming remained the nation’s least sinful.

So, where does Washington fit in on all the sin?

Washington ranked No. 23, between North Carolina and Ohio. Residents excel in low Anger & Hatred (44th most sinful), low Laziness (37th), and are among the top 5 for exercise consistency. On the downside, the state ranked ninth in vandalism and third in thefts per capita, so keep an eye out for possible prowlers in your neighborhood.

In the Wenatchee Valley, where volunteerism is strong, the ranking feels more curious than critical. Washington’s sins seem quiet: a little envy at Mission Ridge, a few extra lattes, or a vanity plate on a Subaru.

In a nation obsessed with rankings, Washington sits comfortably in the middle: not saintly, not scandalous, just human. In the Cascades’ shadow, that seems just right.

​​Violent Crimes per Capita

Most

Tied -1. Alaska and New Mexico (7x worse violent crime than Maine)

Tennessee Arkansas Louisiana

Fewest

Wyoming Rhode Island Connecticut New Hampshire Maine

Thefts per Capita

Most

New Mexico (4 times worse theft rate than Idaho) Colorado Washington Oregon Louisiana

Fewest

Maine Massachusetts Rhode Island New Hampshire Idaho

Excessive Drinking

Most

Montana Iowa Alaska Wisconsin North Dakota

Least

Georgia Oklahoma North Carolina Maryland Utah

Share of Population with Gambling Disorder

Highest

Mississippi Minnesota

Tied for 3. Kansas and New Jersey

Nevada

Lowest

45. New Mexico and New York

47. (3-way tie) Connecticut, Florida, and Kentucky

Michigan

Prostitution and Commercialized Vice Arrests per Capita

Most

Nevada Arizona Oklahoma Florida Texas

Fewest

Minnesota New Hampshire Vermont North Dakota Alaska

Percentage of Adults Not Exercising

Highest

Mississippi Arkansas Oklahoma Louisiana Alabama

Lowest

Washington Minnesota Utah Colorado Vermont

