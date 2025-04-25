There is a route that I, along with others in Washington, consider a hidden gem. The Asahel Curtis Nature Trail offers a short, easy half-mile nature hike with minimal vertical gain. To access, access the paved route loop just downslope, slightly to the west side of Snoqualmie Pass on I-90.

How to get to the Denny Creek Trailhead/Asahel Curis Nature Trail

Take Exit #47 from I-90. Turn south at the first stop sign and then turn left on FS Road #55 and drive 0.5 mile to the large gravel parking lot on the right.

Wander into the wonderland with ferns and undergrowth when you’re on a large footbridge. Look down at the mountain creek flowing over rocks. Take a deep breath. We get to live in this state!

Do you need a parking pass?

To park, you’ll need a Northwest Forest Pass, which costs $ 5 per day per vehicle. I’ve tried it and know you’ll want to come back with your friends and family. Consider purchasing the annual pass for $30.

I’ve taken my son for a day hike from the Denny Creek Trailhead up into the beautiful mountainside. The singletrack runs below the westbound I-90 overpass.

On a clear day, it’ll look like you’re venturing into a wonderland valley, crossing a large creek. We headed up towards Hemlock Pass to see Melakwa Lake.

With time constraints, we had to turn around and couldn’t make it to the lake.

On the next visit, I would love to not only see Melakwa Lake but also scramble up to Kaleetan Peak. This is a challenging route with over 4,500 feet of vertical gain. The route to the top has sections of class 2 scramble, with no exposure.

CLASS 2 Scramble is simple scrambling and rough cross-country travel on scree, talus, and boulders, with minimal exposure and low to moderate risk. -Sierra Club

Who was Asahel Curtis?

He was a photographer who captured life in the Pacific Northwest, taking approximately 60,000 photos between the 1890s and the early 1940s. The Washington State Historical Society has been involved in digitizing historic images to preserve and allow us to marvel and learn of life in that era.PBS did a deep dive on him.

