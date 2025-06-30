One of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’ is Here in Washington

To compile the 2024 list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

Last year, they decided to explore even more—and more specific—establishments that stand out in their field and the world. The 2024 list includes 100 destinations to visit, including one in Washington state.

Where is Washington’s 'World's Greatest Places' to stay?

According to the Time Magazine article, one of the world’s fascinating places to stay is Snow Peak Long Beach Campfield, on the Long Beach Peninsula, in Washington state.

Live in Washington? You’re just hours away.

Long Beach’s Snow Peak Campfield has 56 luxury campsites, on Washington's moody ocean coast, where the drizzle seems to dance in front of the lush green forest.



What is Snow Peak?

Snow Peak is a Japanese outdoor brand, founded by a Japanese mountaineer over 60 years ago. Upon reviewing its website, we found a range of attractive camping and outdoor apparel. Snow Peak chose Long Beach for its proximity to hiking, whale-watching, and kayaking opportunities. After a day in the elements, you return to the luxury campsite with your choice of staying in a “Jyubako micro-cabin” (for $140 per night).

You also have the option of reserving a “Field Suite” for just $40 per night. There’s an in-between level you could opt for: the “Tent Suite,” where you bring your sleeping bag and they provide the luxury tent, for $120 per night.

How to reserve your own Snow Peak Campfield Adventure?

Snow Peak’s first U.S. Campfield is already nearly fully booked this summer. Discover available dates for this year or next.

